WATCH NOW Patriot proud: Sullivan East starts out fast, defeats Elizabethton, to claim District 1-AA tourney crown

The Patriots connected on 11 3 pointers, outrebounded the Cyclones and held Elizabethton’s top-scorer Jake Roberts to 12 points.

Bradford paced the East offense with 17 points, while Bartley added 12. Bartley also drew the assignment of guarding the sharp-shooting Roberts, who scored 23 against East at Elizabethton.

“I told Dylan that he can guard anybody in the conference and that he was going to shut down Jake tonight. And that’s what he did,” Bradford said.

The Cyclones were able to close within 43-33 with 40 seconds left in the third quarter. That’s when Bradford answered eight straight points.

“Ethan is that kind of player,” Faver said. He loves competition.”

Elizabethton (17-7) was coming off a wild double-overtime victory over Sullivan South in the semifinals behind a 26-point effort from Roberts. The Cyclones never had time for find a comfort zone Tuesday.

“(East) came out hitting shots like they normally do in this building,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “They’ve got great shooters all over the floor, and once they get rolling they get more confidence.”