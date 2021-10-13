WATCH NOW: NHRA: Two wheel drive; Three-time NHRA champion Sampey racing in Bristol again for first time since 2000

Angelle Sampey will be riding on emotion in this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.
Over the past three months, the three-time NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion has dealt with a devastating hurricane near her home, witnessed an on-track accident involving a former teammate and suffered a costly loss in last weekend’s event at Texas.
The rollercoaster peaked in the Sept. 19 Carolina Nationals at zMax Dragway in Charlotte.
Still reeling over the damage from Hurricane Ida to her hometown of Matthews, Louisiana, Sampey entered the marquee event with a noble goal.
“I wanted to bring it home while the pain was still being felt in my hometown,” said Sampey in a recent Zoom interview. “I wanted to bring some joy instead of, ‘Hey, I finally won one.’
The other Charlotte storyline involved a nasty crash by Cory Reed in the second round. After being thrown from his bike, Reed suffered a broken lag.
“I had to drive the bike down the racetrack after seeing that. It was difficult to do,” Sampey said.
En route to the finals, Sampey, 51, defeated her crew chief and Vance & Hines Suzuki teammate Andrew Hines.
That win set up a final showdown between Sampey and Joey Gladstone, whose bike was clipped by Reed after the teammates crossed the finish line.
“I knew Joey wanted to win for himself and Cory,” Sampey said.
Despite a slow start, Sampey was able to record career win No. 44 after Gladstone’s bike lost power. It was the first national event win for Sampey in over a year.
“Joey was winning the race when all of a sudden he disappears and my win light comes on,” Sampey said. “I was emotionally torn, happy for what I accomplished but guilty for taking that away from Joey.
“I was able to get it done, but it was an extremely emotional day after watching Cory go down.”
Gladstone knows pain. He suffered multiple injuries during a high-speed tumble during a non-NHRA event in April.
Just when it seemed that Sampey was poised to challenge for another world title, she fell to Angie Smith in the second round last week at Texas. Samey is currently third in points, trailing the enigmatic Steve Johnson and class leader Matt Smith by 53 points.
Sampey hopes to regain her mojo this weekend in the first appearance for the motorcycle category at Bristol since exhibition races in the 1999 and 2000 all-star Winston Showdown.
“I’m looking forward to racing the bike there, to see the fans we haven’t seen in a while as well as meet some new race fans who haven’t had the chance to see us before,” Samey said. “I think Tennessee is a big motorcycle place for us because I remember when we would go to Memphis, we had a lot of fans there.
“I’m hoping we have a lot of support at Bristol.
Sampey holds the record for all-time NHRA national events for a female at 44, and she needs just one win to equal the record of Dave Schultz for all-time victories in the Pro Stock Motorcycle category.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544