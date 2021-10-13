WATCH NOW: NHRA: Two wheel drive; Three-time NHRA champion Sampey racing in Bristol again for first time since 2000

“I knew Joey wanted to win for himself and Cory,” Sampey said.

Despite a slow start, Sampey was able to record career win No. 44 after Gladstone’s bike lost power. It was the first national event win for Sampey in over a year.

“Joey was winning the race when all of a sudden he disappears and my win light comes on,” Sampey said. “I was emotionally torn, happy for what I accomplished but guilty for taking that away from Joey.

“I was able to get it done, but it was an extremely emotional day after watching Cory go down.”

Gladstone knows pain. He suffered multiple injuries during a high-speed tumble during a non-NHRA event in April.

Just when it seemed that Sampey was poised to challenge for another world title, she fell to Angie Smith in the second round last week at Texas. Samey is currently third in points, trailing the enigmatic Steve Johnson and class leader Matt Smith by 53 points.

Sampey hopes to regain her mojo this weekend in the first appearance for the motorcycle category at Bristol since exhibition races in the 1999 and 2000 all-star Winston Showdown.