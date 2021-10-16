WATCH NOW: NHRA THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS: Alexis DeJoria advances to first Funny Car final

There was also high drama in Top Fuel where Steve Torrence stormed to the top spot with a track elapsed time record pass of 3.667 seconds at 331.28 mph. It was the fourth pole off the season for Torrence.

“It’s really big for us,” Torrence said. “We’ve been picking at that over the last few races.”

Torrence said his team gained motivation by the qualifying success of rival Brittany Force and her aggressive crew chief David Grubnic this season.

“Grubby has shown everyone that he’s the home run hitter who swings for the fence, and he’s got it more often than not,” Torrence said. “That’s something in his arsenal that we need to match or take away, and we’ve been working really hard at it.”

According to Torrence, his record run featured an extra thrill in the form of bumps on the track surface where the tunnels lead from the stands to the pits.

“You can’t drive around [the bumps]. They’re there, from left to right,” Torrence said. “I’m not knocking the track. That’s just the effect of having the tunnels. No matter what track we go to, there’s always some type of obstacle.”

Seven Funny Car rans in the 3.60-second range Saturday, including the 3.668 run of Mike Salinas in round two.