WATCH NOW: New Ridgeview coach Stanley is no stranger to Wolfpack

ROSE RIDGE, Va. – Dewayne Stanley has 32 years of experience as an assistant football coach.

The resume for the 55-year-old Dickenson County native includes multiple district and regional titles along with record-setting offensive numbers.

The spotlight will be brighter for Stanley this fall. In April, he was named replace Todd Tiller as the new head coach of the Ridgeview Wolfpack. Tiller now leads the football program at Honaker.

With a deep roster full of battle-tested seniors, the expectations are high on Rose Ridge.

“That’s a good thing. I knew what I was getting into when I took this job,” said Stanley, who has coached at Ridgeview the past seven years.

Ridgeview (9-4) advanced to the Region 2D title game in 2021. The Wolfpack led 14-0 at Graham in the second quarter before falling 49-21.

Ridgeview, which features one of the most vocal fan bases in far Southwest Virginia, is favored to make another run at the regional crown this season.

“The fans here crowd the fence line and really get into games,” Stanley said. “I coached the defense for three years by myself, and I know all about that walk from the locker room to the field.

“If things don’t go well, people get on you. If things do go well, people are happy. That’s just part of the job. I’d rather have people yell at me than a player any day.”

Stanley knows all about the passion for football in Dickenson County. He played receiver and defensive back at Haysi High School under longtime coach James Colley, who was famed for his innovative offenses.

Haysi consolidated with Clintwood to form Ridgeview High School in 2015.

“We actually ran the Wishbone when I played for Colley,” Stanley. “James became the head coach at Haysi in 1982, and in those first few years we were an option team that threw about eight passes per game.”

Colley soon helped change the flavor of football in far Southwest Virginia, relying on a pass-oriented attack that exploited that traditional 5-2 defenses long favored behind coalfield area coaches.

Stanley was a key part of that success story at Haysi. He served on Colley’s coaching staff for 25 years, including successful runs as both offensive and defensive coordinator.

“You will see of some of that (Colley) influence this season. We will definitely do some different stuff on offense,” Stanley said.

Was it a lifetime goal for Stanley to become a head football coach?

“Not really,” Stanley said. “It might have been 15 years ago, but I’ve always been at a place where there was an established head coach.”

Stanley shared the defensive coordinator role with Kent Grant last season.

“Not many people thought we were going to reach the regional finals last year,” Stanley said. “It’s neat anytime you play at Graham, especially that late in the year.

“I thought we had a good game plan going into the game, and we did a pretty good job competing. It was a great experience for our kids.”

The stars for the 2022 Wolfpack include sophomore quarterback Ryan O’Quinn (3,000 yards passing with 30 touchdowns) along with the senior receiving cast of Koda Counts, Brandon Beavers and Cannon Hill.

“I’ve been having a blast so far,” Stanley said. “We have good kids who have high goals. They go to work every day and do their jobs with no complaints.”