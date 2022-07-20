WATCH NOW: Neece continues to inspire Sykes at Lonesome Pine

Veteran Lonesome Pine Raceway competitor Joey Sykes never has to search for inspiration.

Flash back to 2010 when this 33-year-old Dante, Virginia, resident got his start in racing thanks to a fellow coal miner from Dickenson County.

“I started coming to Lonesome Pine in the early 90s,” Sykes said. “I always wanted to have my own car, but I didn’t have any family involved in the sport. Then I talked to Roger Neece.”

The homespun and personable Neece won 204 races and 10 track championships at LPR and Kingsport Speedway before dying of cancer in 2015 following a six-year battle. Neece was 59.

Sykes has won over 20 times while paying homage to his mentor by running Neece’s old No. 22 on the side of his car in every race.

“Most of the credit goes to the help and advice I had from Roger,” Sykes said. “After I bought my first race car, I took it to Roger’s shop. He put in a motor and transmission and got me all set up. Then we came out and ran up front right off the bat.”

Despite grueling radiation and chemotherapy treatment and a struggle with black lung disease, Neece remained dominant in his familiar black Nova and 1978 Camaro.

“Whenever I have a bad day or face a challenge, I look at Roger’s example,” Sykes said. “There were several times when Roger would a run a few laps and then have to rest in his truck with the air conditioner on. Not many people would or could go through what Roger did just to come out here and compete.”

Sykes knows hard work and perseverance. He worked as a roof bolter in an underground coal mine before moving to his current job as a member of the mine rescue team at Paramount Coal.

On a recent sunbaked Saturday at LPR, Sykes was joined in the pits by his wife and trusted crew member, Nikki.

“I think people around the region should support and take pride in this track,” Joey Sykes said. “Lonesome Pine was way ahead of its time for a short track when it was built, and you can’t find this type of action anywhere around here for just 12 bucks.”

The start of the 2022 season at LPR was delayed by issues with track operation, so Sykes competed in the Sportsman class at Kingsport and at Motor Mile Speedway in Radford.

“Motor Mile is a nice track and we may run some there later this year, but I was real excited when Lonesome opened back up,” Sykes said. “This place is only 25 minutes from my house. Everybody is friendly and gets along pretty well. A lot of the guys here have raced together for years, so it’s like family.”

With his legacy as a worker and winner, Neece qualifies one of the patriarchs of the historic .375-mile facility carved into the mountains of far Southwest Virginia.

Roger’s widow, Nancy, has served as the spotter for Sykes in several races over the past two years. Nancy performed a variety of roles in the pits for Roger when he began his motorsports adventure at age 36.

Sykes jumped from Neece’s favored Street Stock class to Late Model last season. In the opening event this spring, he finished second to Abingdon’s Joshua Gobble.

“I plan to bring back Roger’s old Camaro for a Street Stock race event this year,” Sykes said. “No matter what class I run, I will still have Roger’s number 22 on the car.

“Roger was a big part of short track racing for this whole region. I appreciate everything Roger did for me, and I miss him dearly.”

PIT STOPS: An overflow crowd showed up at Wythe Raceway for Saturday’s second round of the Schaeffer’s Oil Summer Southern Nationals event. National Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer Dale McDowell (Chickamauga, Ga.) emerged as the victor in the 22-car field. Jensen Ford (Johnson City) finished second to Cory Hedgecock in the July 15 Southern Nationals opener at Beckley Motor Speedway in West Virginia. Ford then recorded another runner-up finish to McDowell on Sunday at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee. …Abingdon’s Kres Vandyke pushed his Late Model win streak to seven at Kingsport Speedway Friday by taking both of the 35-lap features. Kingsport teen finished Dillon Hodge finished second in the first race. The other winners were Kingsport’s Keith Helton (Pure 4), Abingdon’s Kevin Wolfe (Sportsman), Castlewood’s Doug Austin (Street Stock) and Abingdon’s Kevin Canter, who earned career win No. 98 with his victory in Mod 4. …Motor Mile Speedway officials created a stir last week with the announcement of the most lucrative purse for short track racers in track history on Oct. 8. The $50,000 payout features a $10,000-to-win prize in Late Model and $5,000-to-win purse in Sportsman. Drivers expected to compete include Vandyke, Martinsville 300 winner Mike Looney (Catawba, Va.) and 2021 Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion Peyton Sellers from Danville. … The 15th annual “Scorcher” Super Late Model race has been set for Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Volunteer. Racers will compete for a $12,000 winner’s prize in the Valvoline Ironman Series event.