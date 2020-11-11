WATCH NOW: NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: State champ Sarah Thompson of Gate City inks with ETSU women's basketball team

WEBER CITY, Va. – Sarah Thompson first laced up her shoes in travel ball as a second grader with big dreams even then.
Thompson is proof that dreams do come true.
The Gate City senior, who led the Blue Devils to the Class 2 state championship last March, signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to continue her education and basketball career at East Tennessee State.
“It is really special,” said Thompson, whose signing ceremony was held at the First Baptist Church in Weber City. “I have always dreamed to go play D-I basketball and luckily I get to go to ETSU, which is really close to home and it feels like a perfect fit for me so I am really excited about it.”
She isn’t the first member of her family to play sports at ETSU. Her father, Mark Thompson, played football for the Buccaneers, graduating in 1991.
“I am proud of Sarah, she has done a great job,” Mark said. “She has worked hard. A lot of people have helped her throughout the years, a lot of coaches. We are excited. She is going to be close to home, she likes Coach ‘E’ and all of the coaches and players, it is going to good for her.”
Thompson had a terrific junior season for the Blue Devils, contributing 17.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists, and then picked it up even more in the three-game state tourney run, contributing 21 points per contest, along with 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals.
“She has worked extremely hard to get to this point and it is just nice to see that hard work come to fruition and get to celebrate with her today,” Gate City girls basketball coach Kelly Houseright said. “It is just an awesome moment.”
There were other options for Thompson, having also received interest from Radford, Carson-Newman and Anderson, but Thompson has been to ETSU often, built a relationship with head coach Brittany Ezell and felt like Johnson City was the place for her.
“I wasn’t able to go on any visits at those [other] schools, but when I hit ETSU and went on that visit, it really felt like home to me,” Thompson said. “I love Coach ‘E’ and I love all her coaches. It was big for me. It is kind of like here, it is all about family and I feel like it is the exact same thing up there. I am real excited to go.”
The versatile 5-foot-7 Thompson, who also plays softball and volleyball for the Blue Devils, will certainly cherish the opportunity to stay close to home.
“That was a big factor in it. I am excited to be close to home,” Thompson said. “My friends and family and all of my coaches can come and watch me and that was a really big deal for me too.”
Houseright was pleased that ETSU, which has nine states represented on its current 13-women’s roster, put in the effort to keep Thompson just a short drive from Gate City.
“We have a lot of talent in this area in Southwest Virginia for sure. Coach Ezell and her staff have been very involved in everything Sarah has been doing for the last couple of years,” Houseright said. “They have really recruited her hard and that is very complementary to Sarah and to Southwest Virginia and for her to be able to go over and represent our area is tremendous.”
With her college decision completed, Thompson now wants to focus on a state championship repeat, with hopes that the season will able to start as scheduled in December despite coronavirus cases surging in the region.
“It was great to be a state champion, but this season is up next and hopefully we can be state champions again, but we have just got to work hard,” said Thompson, whose Blue Devils are slated to open practice on Dec. 7, with games beginning two weeks later. “I am just keeping my mind open and being hopeful we can play in my senior year.’
Houseright echoes those sentiments. Only two state championship games were completed last March in Richmond before the season was shut down, with one of those being the Blue Devils defeating Luray to finish on top.
“We are just praying that we get to play. These kids deserve that opportunity,” Houseright said. “We were very blessed that we even got to finish our season the way that we did. We were one of the few that were able to do that.
“We are just hoping for these kids to get the opportunity to get to get back out on the court one more time, especially these seniors. They have worked so hard and you just hate to see them not get the opportunity to play.”
While Thompson isn’t sure what her role will be at ETSU in the fall, her focus will be the same as it is at Gate City; win basketball games.
“I am hoping just to help the team any way I can,” Thompson said. “Whatever position that is, I am just excited to be part of the team.”
