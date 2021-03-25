WATCH NOW: NASCAR TRUCK SERIES: Competing with Cup drivers not biggest concern to Crafton at BMS

Seven NASCAR Cup drivers are entered in Saturday’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.
But three-time Truck series champion Matt Crafton isn’t concerned.
“I’m not so much worried about the Cup drivers. It’s those dirt guys that you are a little bit more worried about,” said Crafton in a Zoom conference.
Crafton, 44, qualifies as a dirt guy.
The second-generation racer from Tulare, California, won the 2017 Eldora Dirt Derby at famed half-mile Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.
And last Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway, Crafton finished second in the Open Modified feature portion of the Bristol Dirt Nationals.
Before that 2017 victory at Eldora, Crafton honed his dirt racecraft by running his modified around various dirt tracks.
What did Crafton discover from his adventures on the Tennessee clay last week?
“Just seeing what the track did throughout a run and seeing how the track changed,” Crafton said. “All dirt tracks since I’ve been racing over these last few years, they all change and look a little different, so I definitely learned some stuff on it.”
Crafton enters Saturday’s event ranked fourth in the Truck standings with three top-10 finishes in the four stops. He’s led just three laps in the No. 88 ThorSport Racing No. 88 Menards Toyota.
“I’d give it a C, at best,” Crafton said. “We haven’t led the laps that we want. “We know the areas that we need to keep working on.”
Crafton said he’s already competed in 15 dirt races this season. The unpredictability of dirt racing keeps him coming back for more.
“I enjoy it so much because it’s so different than something I’ve raced my whole life,” Crafton said. “I started racing other people’s cars and I fell in love with it and ended up buying my own car and spend a lot of time doing it.”
According to Crafton, the challenge of the 19-degree banked BMS layout offers a unique test.
“Those are the easier tracks to drive,” Crafton said. “When the track slicks out and you are really struggling for traction, that’s when you separate the guys that can drive the dirt and can’t drive the dirt as much.”
During his hot laps, heats and races in last week’s Dirt Nationals, Crafton was able to take his radical ride three-quarter up the way to the fence before exploring the bottom of the track.
“It will widen out if the track prep people will let it,” Crafton said. “We put on some amazing races. The late models were more painted in the middle of the race track, but the heavier cars put on probably the best race of the weekend.”
While Crafton has won a total of 15 Truck races en route to his three championships over the past 22 years, he calls that 2017 conquest of Eldora “as one my biggest wins.”
It was all about the commitment, he said.
“I won that race, just because I put so much into it myself,” Crafton said. “I spent so much of my hard-earned Truck money to go and buy a dirt car and try to perfect that.
“It would be awesome to able to do it in Bristol, especially the first time NASCAR is on Bristol with the dirt.”
For Crafton, the presence of heavy-hitting Cup regulars such as Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex in Saturday’s race adds more even more prestige.
“The Cup guys have a lot of fan base, and for them to be able to run is great,” Crafton said. “I wish they would come do it more and get us more exposure.
“Kids that are wanting to go Cup racing need to learn how to race and beat those Cup guys. If you can’t learn to beat them in the Truck Series, I guess you don’t need to move up.”
No matter the locale or stakes, the goal for every dirt racer is to find a cushion on the track surface in order to order to maintain a consistent pace.
Crafton expects that cushion search to be elusive at Bristol.
“But that doesn’t mean it’s not going to be wide with good side-by-side racing,” Crafton said. “It should be exciting without a doubt.”
