WATCH NOW: NASCAR TRUCK SERIES: Competing with Cup drivers not biggest concern to Crafton at BMS

While Crafton has won a total of 15 Truck races en route to his three championships over the past 22 years, he calls that 2017 conquest of Eldora “as one my biggest wins.”

It was all about the commitment, he said.

“I won that race, just because I put so much into it myself,” Crafton said. “I spent so much of my hard-earned Truck money to go and buy a dirt car and try to perfect that.

“It would be awesome to able to do it in Bristol, especially the first time NASCAR is on Bristol with the dirt.”

For Crafton, the presence of heavy-hitting Cup regulars such as Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex in Saturday’s race adds more even more prestige.

“The Cup guys have a lot of fan base, and for them to be able to run is great,” Crafton said. “I wish they would come do it more and get us more exposure.

“Kids that are wanting to go Cup racing need to learn how to race and beat those Cup guys. If you can’t learn to beat them in the Truck Series, I guess you don’t need to move up.”

No matter the locale or stakes, the goal for every dirt racer is to find a cushion on the track surface in order to order to maintain a consistent pace.