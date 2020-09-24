WATCH NOW: NASCAR: ‘The Bean Machine’ had big night in Bristol

“Things kind of fell together after that, and we probably could have raced back up to third if we had a more laps at the end.”

The Henderson Motorsports team relies on a pit crew hired from Stewart-Haas Racing. Earl Barban, the longtime spotter for seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and motorcoach driver for Chase Elliott, is the spotter for Kligerman.

Pat Brewer and Rick Watson are also members of the four-person Henderson road crew. The team was helped at Bristol by a sponsor deal with Luck’s Beans. Kligerman even referred to the colorful Henderson entry as “The Bean Machine.”

The next challenge for Kligerman and Carrier is the Oct. 16 event at Kansas Speedway. Carrier said the team will likely conclude their season at Oct. 30 at Martinsville Speedway.

“We’re building toward the future,” Carrier said. “We’re looking to obtain more funding and more marketing partners.

“To this point, we’ve done a good job of slowly building up our team to where we can sustain success while still doing everything in a first-class fashion.”

Creativity and resourcefulness are hallmarks with the Henderson operation.