WATCH NOW: NASCAR: ‘The Bean Machine’ had big night in Bristol

ABINGDON, Va. – The odds were stacked against the Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Truck series team last week at Bristol Motor Speedway.
With just two full-time employees, the Abingdon-based group was relegated to the No. 35 starting position for the UNOH 200 since fields are now based off point standings.
Due to NASCAR’s COVID-19 procedures, drivers and crew chiefs had no time to fine-tune their rides in practice or qualifying.
The mission became more complex when Henderson driver Parker Kligerman went down a lap early in the event.
“I was a little bit nervous about everything,” veteran crew chief Chris Carrier said.
Surrounded by multi-truck operations boosted by engineers and elaborate racing simulators, the little team owned by Food Country USA owner Charlie Henderson went to battle on their home track.
Thanks to clever strategy from Carrier and efficient work by the pit crew, Kligerman charged all the way up to third before settling a fourth place finish.
“We were absolutely ecstatic with that,” Carrier said. “The feeling was kind of like when you pull off a big parade. So many things could have gone wrong, but you have to rely on your experience, your confidence and your team.”
According to Carrier, the execution of Kligerman was the key.
The dynamic 30-year-old from Connecticut has competed at the top levels of NASCAR since 2009 when he served as a development driver at Team Penske Racing. When he’s not driving, Kligerman serves as an analyst and pit reporter for NBC Sports.
Carrier said Kligerman is a refreshing change of pace in a sport where me-first agendas and surly attitudes are common.
“Parker just connects with our team,” said Carrier, who formerly worked as a Cup crew chief at Penske. “We’re totally on the same page in terms of trust, communication and openness. We do everything as a team.”
Carrier pointed to the post-race comments of Kligerman at Bristol.
“Parker said he feels like he’s on vacation when he drives for us, and he’s told me the same thing,” Carrier said. “That sort of comfort level is hard to establish in this sport.”
In six starts in the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet this season, Kligerman has recorded three top-10s. Kligerman and Carrier also combined to win the 2017 Truck race at Talladega Superspeedway.
“Just being in the top-five is a pretty big goal for a smaller team competing against Truck teams that are huge,” Carrier said. “At Bristol, Parker did a great job of getting a lap back right before the end of the first stage.
“Things kind of fell together after that, and we probably could have raced back up to third if we had a more laps at the end.”
The Henderson Motorsports team relies on a pit crew hired from Stewart-Haas Racing. Earl Barban, the longtime spotter for seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and motorcoach driver for Chase Elliott, is the spotter for Kligerman.
Pat Brewer and Rick Watson are also members of the four-person Henderson road crew. The team was helped at Bristol by a sponsor deal with Luck’s Beans. Kligerman even referred to the colorful Henderson entry as “The Bean Machine.”
The next challenge for Kligerman and Carrier is the Oct. 16 event at Kansas Speedway. Carrier said the team will likely conclude their season at Oct. 30 at Martinsville Speedway.
“We’re building toward the future,” Carrier said. “We’re looking to obtain more funding and more marketing partners.
“To this point, we’ve done a good job of slowly building up our team to where we can sustain success while still doing everything in a first-class fashion.”
Creativity and resourcefulness are hallmarks with the Henderson operation.
Just consider how Carrier prepared a truck for Bristol that had already been used in several races over the past two years. Among other items, the retooling process included a new front clip and three quarters of the body.
“We sort of threw a Hail Mary at it,” Carrier said. “With no qualifying, you just have to show up and go.”
As for next season, Carrier said the plan is for more stability and progress with Kligerman.
“We’re hoping to put ourselves in position to where we could run the first three races, and then our goal would to compete in about 10 races overall,” Carrier said. “For our current size, that would probably be the limit of what we could do.”
For now, Carrier and company just want to build off their Bristol breakthrough.
“We had so many details to work out, dots to connect and challenges to overcome, but everything went really well,” Carrier said. “It was a big night for our team and fans.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
