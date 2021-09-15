WATCH NOW: NASCAR: Reddick seeks another strong finish to stay in playoff hunt

How will Reddick handle Saturday’s episode of do-or-die racing?

“I’d say that [Daytona] was a nice little warmup,” Reddick said. “Bristol is a little more predictable.”

Except for the Night Race, Reddick had little luck at BMS last season.

The tale of woe began in May with the Food City 500.

According to Reddick, his 36th place finish was the culmination of a frustrating day.

“We had a car that balance-wise wasn’t where it needed to be,” Reddick said. “About the time we got the car driving better, we got caught up in a pretty large pileup.”

The next Bristol headache came in the July 15 All-Star Race where Reddick failed to qualify for the main event through the All-Star Open.

“We really went for it that night and we missed the balance by a mile. We were terrible,” Reddick said.

“Fortunately, that motivated us to bring a much better car for the Night Race. I could have been so much better in different areas last year, so I’m hopeful that we can have a better finish than fourth.”