WATCH NOW: NASCAR: Kurt Busch says BMS deserves to be in the playoff picture

So what was the mentality for Busch entering the 2003 Night Race?

“I was just there as a young kid that was done wrong, and I was going to show everybody,” Busch said. “I won the race, and then I was like ‘wait a minute, why is everybody this mad. What’s going on’.

“That was a big moment for me to jump out and win, and also to feel the emotion, energy and passion of NASCAR fans.”

Entering this Saturday’s race at BMS, Busch holds the No. 11 spot in points. The playoff field will be trimmed from 16 to 12 following Saturday.

For Busch, the cutoff aspect just adds to the big-race vibe at Bristol.

“It puts things into the hands of the driver,” Busch said. “If a crew chief says you are two [playoff] points to the good, you want to look in the mirror and make sure you are clear.

“If a crew chief says that you are two points behind and somebody is on your front bumper, you have to take matters into your own hands. That’s what this opportunity is for everybody.”

BMS officials announced on Sept. 9 that all of its socially-distanced tickets had been sold for Saturday.