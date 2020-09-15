WATCH NOW: NASCAR: Joey Logano getting close to that championship mode

“I feel like I was an innocent bystander in that one,” Logano said last week. “I was on the outside, and the next thing you know I was up in the fence.”

Logano was forced to settle for a 21st place finish, one spot ahead of Elliott.

“It’s kind of hard to look back and say there was much I would do different in that case,” Logano said. “That’s short track racing, I guess.”

The short track spectacle at Bristol Motor Speedway will become part of the playoffs with Saturday’s Night Race.

Under the cutoff format, four drivers will be sliced from the playoff field after Saturday’s event.

Logano has no problem with the high stakes element on a BMS track known for sudden mishaps like he experienced this spring.

“Of course it’s fair,” Logano said. “We’re all racing at the same track. It doesn’t matter what the lineup is for any of these races.”

According to Logano, the 2020 Night Race has the makings of a must-see event.

“Just making a lap around [Bristol] is nuts,” Logano said. “When you put 40 of us out there where you’re making 15 and 16 second laps – that’s crazy.