WATCH NOW: NASCAR: It's make or break time in the playoffs for Almirola

“I feel good about our car and the speed we have. I feel we will be capable of running up front, scoring a fair amount of stage points and getting a good finish.”

For the second straight Cup race, BMS will allow up to 30,000 fans.

“To have 30,000 fans here is going to be awesome,” Almirola said. “Walking to the car for the start of races and not having fans just really sucks the energy out of the event.”

For various reasons, Almirola said the BMS Night Race deserved its spot in the Playoffs.

“The Night Race is so iconic,” Almirola said. “It certainly ranks in the top five among NASCAR’s major races.”

Due to the use of the PJ1 TrackBite in the turns, several drivers said this week that BMS events have become more of a guessing game.

In 22 Cup starts at Bristol, Almirola has posted one top-five and three top-10s. He finished 29th in the May Cup event but raced among the top-five before he was involved in an accident on lap 470.

“It’s a challenge here because usually what you need to run the bottom in the traction compound is not really what you need to run high around the fence,” Almirola said. “You really have to find that happy medium and balance.”