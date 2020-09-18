WATCH NOW: NASCAR: It's make or break time in the playoffs for Almirola

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It’s make or break time in the NASCAR Cup playoffs and Aric Almirola likes his view.
Entering the Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver holds the No. 10 spot in the Playoff rankings where he has a seven-point cushion ahead of the cutoff line.
“That’s huge,” said Almirola during a Zoom conference this week “We race around the same cars every race, so it’s great to have that gap.”
Almirola takes more confidence from his recent performances at BMS. In July, he won the opening stage of the All-Star Open to advance to the All-Star race where he finished ninth.
“Our car was really hooked up and fast,” Almirola said. “I think on the first run we drove from 20th all the way up to fourth. We felt like at certain points we were going to have a chance to win.”
The Playoff field will be sliced from 16 to 12 following tonight’s race. Kurt Busch is just behind Almirola in the standings with a seven-point cushion, while Clint Bowyer has a three-point advantage. William Byron faces a three-point deficit in 13th and Cole Custer must make up eight points.
So what sort of drama does Almirola anticipate tonight?
“I think it’s going to be intense, for sure,” Almirola said. “There’s going to be a lot of battling, fighting and scrapping for every spot and stage point.
“I feel good about our car and the speed we have. I feel we will be capable of running up front, scoring a fair amount of stage points and getting a good finish.”
For the second straight Cup race, BMS will allow up to 30,000 fans.
“To have 30,000 fans here is going to be awesome,” Almirola said. “Walking to the car for the start of races and not having fans just really sucks the energy out of the event.”
For various reasons, Almirola said the BMS Night Race deserved its spot in the Playoffs.
“The Night Race is so iconic,” Almirola said. “It certainly ranks in the top five among NASCAR’s major races.”
Due to the use of the PJ1 TrackBite in the turns, several drivers said this week that BMS events have become more of a guessing game.
In 22 Cup starts at Bristol, Almirola has posted one top-five and three top-10s. He finished 29th in the May Cup event but raced among the top-five before he was involved in an accident on lap 470.
“It’s a challenge here because usually what you need to run the bottom in the traction compound is not really what you need to run high around the fence,” Almirola said. “You really have to find that happy medium and balance.”
For Almirola, the 2020 Night Race has all the essentials for a must-see event.
“From a fan’s perspective, you couldn’t ask for anything more than the World’s Fastest Half-Mile on a Saturday night and a cutoff race for the championship,” Almirola said. “I think it’s certainly going to live up to the hype.”
