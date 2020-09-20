WATCH NOW: NASCAR: Harvick holds off Kyle Busch to win at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The dominance of Kevin Harvick continues while the winless streak of Kyle Busch grows.
That was the story of the Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway,
Before a socially-distanced sellout crowd of 30,000, Harvick won for the ninth time this season by holding off Busch over the final 50 laps.
“To beat Kyle Busch at Bristol is tough,” Harvick said. “I kind of got myself in a little bit of wringer when I hit a lapped car and got a hole in the right-front nose of my car, but I just kept fighting. We don’t have anything else to lose.”
It was career win No. 58 for Harvick, who was guided by experienced crew chief Rodney Childers.
“We are here to win,” said Harvick, who led a total of 226 laps en route to his third BMS victory. “I know how much Rodney enjoys coming to Bristol. Hell, how could you enjoy coming here with all this enthusiasm? Everybody is tired of being home.”
It was not an enjoyable finish for Busch, who was forced to settle for second for the fourth time this season. Busch is in danger of going winless for the first season in his career.
“I just didn’t have enough at the end,” Busch said. “Our guys did a great job and gave me a really good piece to contend.”
As fans rose to their feet, Busch looked to go high and low around Harvick in the closing laps but there was no gap to glory.
“Lapped cars were definitely a problem, but that’s part of racing and you’ve got to try and get around them when you can,” Busch said. “There was just no room for me do what I needed to do on a couple of those opportunities to get past [Harvick].
“[Harvick] obviously had the faster car than us tonight. We kept it close, but we just came up short.”
Erik Jones, rookie Tyler Reddick and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five.
The first Playoff race in track history featured 64-degree weather at the green flag and Harvick saluted the chilled BMS fans after climbing from his car.
“I was so jacked up at the start of this race because of you guys and Bristol Motor Speedway,” Harvick said. “
In a dramatic change from recent Cup events at BMS, none of the PJ1 (TrackBite) traction compound was applied to the track surface before the race.
There was drama before the race as the cars of Busch, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones were sent to the back of the field after twice failing pass inspection.
That snub seemed to motivate Busch. By working the high side of track, he charged from the No. 37 spot to second behind Chase Elliott at the conclusion of stage one.
That rally is more impressive when you consider that Busch was pushed back to 25th on a restart following an incident involving Jimmie Johnson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. It was the third straight stage win at BMS for Elliott. Entering Saturday, Busch had captured only one stage all season.
Busch went on to capture the second stage, but Harvick snatched the lead on lap 281 by using the same high lane strategy as Busch.
Navigating lapped traffic, Busch passed Kevin Harvick for the lead with 41 laps to go. But Harvick kept clicking off faster laps.
To the dismay of some fans in the social media world, there were just eight cars on the lead lap with 110 laps to go.
Just 17 laps later, the fifth caution came when Austin Dillon made contact with the James Davison car. That ended a 156-lap stretch without a caution.
Just six cars remained on the lead lap with 91 laps remaining. And only Harvick and Busch were in the mix at the finish.
It was the third victory in the last five races for Harvick, who could soon become the first driver in over a decade to win 10 races in a single season.
“It’s just been a weird year, but it’s been an unbelievable year on the racetrack,” Harvick said. “I can’t thank everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing enough.”
Bubba Wallace, who was greeted with boos during driver’s introductions, recorded a 10th place finish in the first stage and finished in the No. 22 spot.
It was not a good night for Matt DiBenedetto. One year after earning widespread praise for a runner-up finish in the Night Race, the Wood Brothers Racing driver was eliminated from the Playoffs with a 19th place finish.
The Playoff hopes of William Byron were extinguished 17 laps from the end of the second stage when his engine failed following a collision with the Christopher Bell car. Byron had been running 10th
“I had nowhere to go,” said Byron, who finished 38th. “It’s just ridiculous that’s how we got took out. I thought we had a chance to run in the top seven. It’s super disappointing.”
Ryan Blaney and Cole Custer were also eliminated from the Playoffs.
