WATCH NOW: NASCAR: Harvick holds off Kyle Busch to win at BMS

As fans rose to their feet, Busch looked to go high and low around Harvick in the closing laps but there was no gap to glory.

“Lapped cars were definitely a problem, but that’s part of racing and you’ve got to try and get around them when you can,” Busch said. “There was just no room for me do what I needed to do on a couple of those opportunities to get past [Harvick].

“[Harvick] obviously had the faster car than us tonight. We kept it close, but we just came up short.”

Erik Jones, rookie Tyler Reddick and Aric Almirola rounded out the top five.

The first Playoff race in track history featured 64-degree weather at the green flag and Harvick saluted the chilled BMS fans after climbing from his car.

“I was so jacked up at the start of this race because of you guys and Bristol Motor Speedway,” Harvick said. “

In a dramatic change from recent Cup events at BMS, none of the PJ1 (TrackBite) traction compound was applied to the track surface before the race.

There was drama before the race as the cars of Busch, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones were sent to the back of the field after twice failing pass inspection.