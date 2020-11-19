WATCH NOW: NASCAR: Bristol race weekend in March to include Truck Series on dirt

As expected, the dirt track version of Bristol Motor Speedway has been selected for a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday, March 27.
Dubbed the Pinty’s Dirt Race, the March 27 event will serve as the primary companion to the March 28 Food City Dirt Race for the NASCAR Cup Series.
The BMS racing surface will be converted from its current concrete configuration to a dirt surface for the March 28 race weekend. The Food City Dirt Race will mark the first NASCAR Cup event to be held on dirt since 1970.
The format and structure of both the Truck and Cup races will be announced later.
NASCAR has not released any details regarding fan attendance for the 2021 racing season.
“We are thrilled to add the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to what promises to be an historic weekend of dirt track racing in March at Bristol Motor Speedway as we officially kick-off our 60th anniversary celebration,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway in a prepared statement.
“The Truck Series has several years of dirt track racing experience under their belts from the many laps they’ve logged at Eldora, so we expect those drivers to adjust quickly to the challenge presented by the dirt high banks in the Pinty’s Dirt Race.”
Canadian-based Pinty’s Delicious Foods has previously sponsored Pinty’s Cup and Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol during the fall race weekend and the Pinty’s U.S. Short Track Nationals late model racing program.
Thursday’s announcement was not a surprise, especially after the NASCAR Xfinity race was recently removed from the March 28 race program at Bristol.
The entire 2021 Truck schedule was released Thursday afternoon by NASCAR, and it includes a return of The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics on Thursday night, Sept. 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway. That race will trim the truck series playoff field to eight drivers.
Both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will support the Sept. 18, BMS Night Race, which will again be part NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. All of the September races will be run on the traditional high-banked concrete Bristol oval.
The Food City 300 Xfinity race at BMS is set for Friday night, Sept. 17, as the season-finale for the Xfinity Series.
“We are looking forward to another major NASCAR Playoff weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway in September and are proud to welcome back the Food City 300 and the UNOH 200 race as the lead-in events to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Cup Series Playoff race,” Caldwell said.
Season ticket packages for both 2021 NASCAR weekends at Bristol Motor Speedway are currently on sale. Fans can also purchase single tickets for any of the NASCAR events scheduled on those weekends. To purchase tickets, call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.
The 2021 NASCAR Truck schedule includes a second dirt race on July 9 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. That event will mark the first time a NASCAR national series has competed at Knoxville. The Truck series will not return to Eldora Speedway in Ohio.
The truck season will feature 16 national series tripleheader weekends including at Circuit of the Americas (May 22) and Nashville Superspeedway on June 18. In addition, the trucks will return to Watkins Glen International for the first time since 2000 on Aug. 7.
The truck series will also share the stage with the NASCAR Cup Series on June 26 at Pocono Raceway, as all three national series take part in the NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader weekend.
As was originally scheduled in 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will return to host the playoff opener on Aug. 20.
Two historic short tracks, including the Sept. 16 Bristol event, will determine which drivers continue their playoff run. The Oct. 30 Martinsville Speedway race will set the four-driver field for the championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.
Broadcast times and networks for all three national series will be announced at a later date.
