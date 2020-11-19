WATCH NOW: NASCAR: Bristol race weekend in March to include Truck Series on dirt

Canadian-based Pinty’s Delicious Foods has previously sponsored Pinty’s Cup and Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol during the fall race weekend and the Pinty’s U.S. Short Track Nationals late model racing program.

Thursday’s announcement was not a surprise, especially after the NASCAR Xfinity race was recently removed from the March 28 race program at Bristol.

The entire 2021 Truck schedule was released Thursday afternoon by NASCAR, and it includes a return of The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics on Thursday night, Sept. 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway. That race will trim the truck series playoff field to eight drivers.

Both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will support the Sept. 18, BMS Night Race, which will again be part NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. All of the September races will be run on the traditional high-banked concrete Bristol oval.

The Food City 300 Xfinity race at BMS is set for Friday night, Sept. 17, as the season-finale for the Xfinity Series.

“We are looking forward to another major NASCAR Playoff weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway in September and are proud to welcome back the Food City 300 and the UNOH 200 race as the lead-in events to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Cup Series Playoff race,” Caldwell said.