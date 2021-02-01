WATCH NOW: MOTORSPORTS: Zane Smith to race Late Model for Abingdon team

“This team has the best equipment you could possibly have, and they are going to be a force to be reckoned with on the short track scene,” Ranier said. “And Zane has the talent that will take him to a Cup car in the near future. Unbelievable talent, you will see in a Cup car in the near future.”

The tentative Super Late Model schedule for Smith will begin at Greenville-Pickens Speedway in South Carolina.

“We will also run at Motor Mile Speedway in Radford, and hit races on the CARS tour,” Lopez said. “Of course, with the talent that Zane has, I’m afraid he will have other opportunities with the Xfinity Series.”

One lucrative prize will not be available this season for that Abingdon team.

“Unfortunately, the Short Track Nationals at Bristol were canceled this year,” Reeves said. “That would have been a big opportunity for us.”

Reeves said he plans to use crew members from GMS Racing for the Super Late Model events.

Former Lonesome Pine Raceway and NASCAR Dash series competitor Tim Nichols from Buchanan County, Virginia, will serve as an associate sponsor through his award-winning Volunteer Vodka brand currently produced in Bristol, Tennessee.