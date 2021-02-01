WATCH NOW: MOTORSPORTS: Zane Smith to race Late Model for Abingdon team

ABINGDON, Va. – Zane Smith has a hardcore approach to motorsports.
“I want to be known as a guy who will race anything, anywhere, anytime,” Smith said.
The latest venture for the 21-year Huntington Beach, California, native is the Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports Late Model team.
During a Monday morning press conference at the team’s sprawling new shop on Lee Highway, the NASCAR Truck Series regular met with team owner Wade Lopez, crew chief Josh Reeves and sponsors.
According to Lopez, the plan is for Smith to run 6-8 Super Late Model races this season in marquee events that feature large financial payouts and do not conflict with Truck races.
Smith has an impressive resume. Just one year ago, he finished second in NASCAR Truck Series points behind teammate Sheldon Creed with the established GMS Racing team.
“Super Late Model is probably that most favorite form of racing I’ve done, and to have an opportunity with a team like this with new equipment is going to be really cool,” Smith said.
The path to NASCAR for Smith has included forays into BMX, karting, Legends cars, Stadium Super Trucks and the ARCA Menards Series.
He competed in 10 NASCAR Xfinity events in 2019, before emerging last season In Trucks with two wins and 7-top-five finishes in 23 races.
Smith said his bosses and trainer at GMS Racing gave the green-light to refine his skills at other tracks.
“The Super Late Models teach you so much and handle so good,” Smith said. “Hopefully, I will be able to translate that over to the trucks.”
Smith will also be a backup driver for the JR Motorsports Xfinity Series team.
“Obviously, this is a big move,” said Lopez, a financial planner and former short track racer. “We’ve been a family operation for almost 20 years and we’re ready to make the next move.”
Lopez credited Reeves, his son-in-law and Highlands Motorsports partner, for helping to attract Smith. Reeves, a Martinsville native, drove to victory at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2018 during the Pro Late Model portion of the Short Track U.S. Nationals. He has also performed a variety of roles for the Henderson Motorsport Truck series team in Abingdon.
“People around racing know about the knowledge and engineering background Josh has, and they have been the results,” Lopez said.
Reeves will assist the Henderson team in the first two Truck events at Daytona on Feb. 12 and Feb. 19 with drivers Parker Kligerman and two-time ARCA East Series champion Sam Mayer.
The Highlands group has a new Super Late Model ride built at the popular FURY Race Cars operation in Mooresville, North Carolina. Former NASCAR crew chief Tony Eury Jr. is a partner in that business along with longtime racer Jeff Fultz.
The other car in the shop is the same Pro Late Model driven to victory by Reeves in 2018 during the Pro Late Model portion of the Short Track U.S. Nationals.
Lopez is hoping to lease out his Pro Late Model car to owners and drivers looking for a development program.
Reeves said that Lorin Ranier, who has guided and groomed numerous top-level NASCAR drivers, played a role in helping the Abingdon team expand.
“We had been looking at different drivers in our car, and Lorin agreed to talk to a couple different guys,” Reeves said. “Things just worked out to where Zane wanted to race with us.”
From his outgoing personality to his can-do attitude, Reeves thinks Smith has all the essentials for success.
“Zane is an exciting guy for sure,” Reeves said. “He’s a great driver who loves these Super Late Models.
Ranier, son of legendary NASCAR Cup team owner Harry Rainer, has been associated with Smith for three years.
“Zane has unreal talent, and he’s great with fans, sponsors and team officials,” Ranier said. “He was voted most popular driver in the Truck series in his first year. That’s hard to believe.”
The pairing of Highlands Motorsports and Smith will pay big dividends, according to Ranier.
“This team has the best equipment you could possibly have, and they are going to be a force to be reckoned with on the short track scene,” Ranier said. “And Zane has the talent that will take him to a Cup car in the near future. Unbelievable talent, you will see in a Cup car in the near future.”
The tentative Super Late Model schedule for Smith will begin at Greenville-Pickens Speedway in South Carolina.
“We will also run at Motor Mile Speedway in Radford, and hit races on the CARS tour,” Lopez said. “Of course, with the talent that Zane has, I’m afraid he will have other opportunities with the Xfinity Series.”
One lucrative prize will not be available this season for that Abingdon team.
“Unfortunately, the Short Track Nationals at Bristol were canceled this year,” Reeves said. “That would have been a big opportunity for us.”
Reeves said he plans to use crew members from GMS Racing for the Super Late Model events.
Former Lonesome Pine Raceway and NASCAR Dash series competitor Tim Nichols from Buchanan County, Virginia, will serve as an associate sponsor through his award-winning Volunteer Vodka brand currently produced in Bristol, Tennessee.
The Highlands Motorsports shop, located in a former building that marketed an energy drink, is adjacent to the first race shop used by the Morgan-McClure Motorsports Cup team.
“We worked for two months solid to get this shop ready,” Reeves said. “We’ve got a top-notch driver, so we wanted to have a top-notch place. We’re proud of it.”
Smith is eager to help the Highlands group craft their own legacy.
“It’s encouraging to be involved with guys who want something as bad as you do,” Smith said. “They’ve put a lot of work into this shop and team, and it’s cool to see.
“I cut my teeth on short tracks where the Super Late Models run, so this will be fun.”
In addition to his full-time Truck ride with GMS racing, Smith plans to compete in around six ARCA races.
“I have a lot on my schedule this season, and that’s just the way I like it,” Smith said.
