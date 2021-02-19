WATCH NOW MOTORSPORTS: Richard Petty Motorsports, Tide team up for Bristol Dirt Race

The Food City Dirt Race will mark the first time the NASCAR Cup Series event on dirt since Petty won in 1970 at the State Fairgrounds track in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“How awesome is it that we have the opportunity to serve as the primary partner of the iconic Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro for the running of this historic event at the Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.”

Tide has a long history as a NASCAR sponsor with drivers such as Darrell Waltrip, Ricky Rudd and Ricky Craven.

According to BMS general Jerry Caldwell, the Food City Dirt Race is already a socially distanced sellout. That attendance figure is expected to be in the same 30,000 range that BMS allowed for the July 15 All-Star event.

Caldwell said Friday that the track transformation process has gone smoothly.

“Our team still has a little grooming work to do, but other than we’re going to be ready for the start of the Dirt Nationals (March 19-20) and then the NASCAR weekend is all is the talk in our sport,” Caldwell said.

The Food City Dirt Race will be broadcast live on FOX on Sunday, March 28 at 3:30 p.m.