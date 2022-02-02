WATCH NOW: MOTORSPORTS: Relationships mean more to Bare than wins and track titles

MEADOWVIEW, Va. – It’s a snowy Friday night in far Southwest Virginia and one of the region’s most successful racers is finally taking a pit stop.

Since competing in his first event at age 14, Meadowview’s Duke Bare has filled many roles in the sport.

In addition to winning 218 races and 22 track championships, Bare has served as a mechanic, fabricator, crew chief, race track promoter and driving instructor.

Surround by dozens of trophies, photos and other mementoes in the basement of his family room, Bare reflected on his fast-paced adventures.

“My goal was never to become a big NASCAR star. My success and happiness has come through all the friends I’ve made in racing. Those relationships mean far more to me than the championships,” Bare said.

Bare’s life took a dramatic turn a few weeks ago when he was admitted into the emergency room at Abingdon’s Johnston Memorial Hospital due to an irregular heartbeat.

Following a hospital stay of several days, Bare was fitted with a heart monitor.

“I’ve been going down a wild and crazy road my whole life, and I just need to pull off to the side for a while,” Bare said.

For Bare, the racing road has involved countless long nights in his old-school garage where he performed a variety of tasks for drivers of all ages.

“I still love racing as much as ever, but I’ve had to slow down,” Bare said. “Now, I want to help anybody that I’ve let down or should have helped more.”

Bare has been a friend to countless racers across the southeast, especially at Wythe Raceway, Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway.

At Wythe Raceway, Bare built the first race car for longtime NASCAR Xfinity Series competitor Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt.

Bare has also assisted several NASCAR veterans who have honed their dirt racing technique during tests at Wythe Raceway.

At Kingsport, Bare fielded the winning car for Robbie Allison in the Pure Street division. Allison is the son of late NASCAR racer Davey Allison. NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison was the press box that afternoon at Kingsport with his wife to watch his grandson.

Bare has mentored ARCA Series competitors such as Blake Jones and Justin Fontaine along with aspiring racer and engineer Kylin Hammer from Abingdon.

According to Bare, his advice to young racers is to learn from the ground up and savor the process along the way.

“There’s a tendency to take the short cut by skipping all the hard work and just showing up to race,” Bare said. “Some young racers want to win from the start without understanding all the work and the life that leads up to winning.”

With the assistance of Bare, Pie Short made her dirt track racing debut on the high banks at Wythe Raceway in 2003.

“I don’t think Duke realizes how many people he has inspired in racing,” said Short, who competed against Jeffrey Earnhardt at Wythe. “People search Duke out daily for advice on how to set up their cars or what steps they need to take to get into racing.

“Duke single-handily started the Pure Street class at Kingsport Speedway with cars he built and racers he knew, and that class is still thriving. He’s also been a big part of the Super Street class at Wythe.”

Short was among many in the local racing community who were worried when Bare experienced his recent health woes. Short has worked as a registered nurse for 33 years.

“Any issue with the heart is serious,” Short said. “That’s how I explained it to Duke and I stressed how important it was to go to the hospital. It took a lot of convincing to get Duke to stay for a few days, but it was needed.”

The last race for Bare came this past spring in the Super Street division at Wythe.

In recent days, Bare has taken time to remember some of his departed racing such as Mike Keith (Rural Retreat), Roger Neece (Trammel) and Danny Burkes from Abingdon.

“I think about those guys every day,” Bare said. “I fear the old way of short track racing is going away, and that’s why I want to do whatever I can to keep it going.”

What sort of impact has Bare had on regional racing?

Consider that he played roles in two racing-themed shows on the Discovery Channel. He has been featured in Virginia Living and Circle Track magazines, where he appeared on the cover.

“We need all the tracks and young racers we can get to grow the sport,” Bare said. “People used to think that short track racing trickled down from NASCAR, but it actually trickles up from dirt tracks like Wythe.

“Racing on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway is something that needed to happen. And we need to give more attention to places like Wythe Raceway.”

Bare said his current pit stop has been therapeutic on several levels.

“When you are involved in racing and the racing life to the point I was, the pace is so fast that it’s hard to find time to stop and reflect on where you’ve come,” Bare said.

“I’ve met so many people through this sport. Sometimes I look around at all these trophies and wonder what drove me. I’ve started to think it was more about the people than my desire to win.”

At this point in his life, victory has taken on a new meaning for the “Wildman” who often wore an AC/DC T-shirt under his racing fire-suit.

“A lot of people have trouble finding happiness and peace in this world,” said Bare, who no longer has a heart monitor. “I’ve always just wanted to race and help others enjoy the sport.

“Trophies and championships aren’t worth anything unless you have good friends and great memories. I’m fortunate to have both.”