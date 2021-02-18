WATCH NOW: MOTORSPORTS: Ranier’s NASCAR legacy is the talent he has brought to the sport

ABINGDON, Va. – Lorin Ranier has never won a NASCAR race, but the Eastern Kentucky native is one of the most powerful and connected men in the sport.

The son of famed Cup team owner Harry Ranier, Lorin helped bring A-list drivers such as Davey Allison, Tony Stewart and Kyle Larson into NASCAR. He also has groomed countless other motorsports prodigies.

“NASCAR is more than a job, it’s a lifestyle. And I live it every day,” Ranier said.

Ranier, 55, came to Abingdon on Feb. 1 with one of his rising stars.

Zane Smith, who finished second in the NASCAR Truck Series standings last year, is scheduled to compete in 6 to 8 Super Late Model events this season for the Highlands Motorsports team owned by Abingdon businessman Wade Lopez.

“I’ve been working with Zane for about three years and he’s an incredibly well-rounded talent,” Ranier said. “Zane can drive a race car with the best of them, plus he’s great with fans, sponsors and teammates.”

In addition to winning two Truck races last year, the 22-year-old native of Huntington Beach, California was voted as the most popular driver.