WATCH NOW: MOTORSPORTS: Hammer focused on different route in sports car racing

ABINGDON, Va. – Kylin Hammer experienced a life-changing moment six years ago.

The setting was Daytona International Speedway and the event was the 24 Hours of Daytona endurance race.

“I loved what I saw, and I’ve been hooked on sports car racing ever since that day,” Hammer said.

Shortly after returning home to Abingdon, Hammer mapped out an ambitious plan to work in the diverse sport.

“A lot of people have big goals, but they don’t put in the work or are scared to go after it. I did everything I could to realize my dream,” Hammer said.

After serving as an intern last summer, the 20-year-old Hammer is entering his first season as a data engineer with the famed Flying Lizard Motorsports team. Based in Sonoma, California, the Flying Lizard operation has won 10 sports car championships.

“My hopes were high, but I had no idea that things would happen this fast for me,” Hammer said.

The pace is about to get much faster for Hammer. He will be competing in the International Motorsports Association’s (IMSA) Lamborghini Super Trofeo North American Series for Flying Lizard, which also fields cars in the Porsche Sprint Challenge, GT4 America and GT America series.

“It’s definitely a cool opportunity that I’m grateful for,” Hammer said. “The owners of Flying Lizard are legends in the sport, and the team apparel can be seen at every road race around the country. I will be surrounded by veteran racers and crew members, and I’m eager to learn all sorts of new things.”

Hammer’s path is unique in several aspects. He got his start in motorsports at age seven by racing karts at now defunct Beechnut Raceway in Blountville and Dumplin Valley Raceway in Kodak, Tennessee.

Shortly after winning a track title in the Junior Champ division in 2013, Hammer turned to the short track world at Kingsport Speedway where earned rookie of the year honors in the Mod 4 class.

“I eventually tested in a Late Model car, but I just wanted to try something different,” Hammer said.

How did Hammer make the huge leap from rugged stock cars to exotic sports cars?

“I showed up at tracks, watched everything, asked questions and told my story,” Hammer said.

Hammer had paid his dues. An honor student in the engineering program at East Tennessee State University, Hammer was recently accepted into the motorsports engineering program at UNC Charlotte. That extensive program has been a launching pad for aspiring NASCAR engineers.

“I realize that NASCAR is the big sport in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia and I started out on that path,” Hammer said. “For various reasons, I’m more interested in the sports car side of things.”

That interest grew last season when Hammer was offered his internship with the K-PAX Racing team. He assisted K-PAX racers for events at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Road America in Wisconsin, Sebring International Raceway in Florida, Watkins Glen Raceway in New York, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the eight-hour Fanatec GT World Challenge.

The next for Hammer will be the 2022 Super Trofeo season opener at Laguna Seca Raceway in scenic Monterey on April 29. Races at Watkins Glen, Road America and VIR will follow before the World Finals in Portimao, Portugal

Hammer has his passport and notebook ready for new adventures. As a data engineer, Hammer will be stationed in the pits where he will download data, check telemetry and consult with drivers.

“It was awesome to work at tracks like Indianapolis last year, and I want to keep adding to my knowledge base with this world class team,” Hammer said. “The Lamborghini I will be working can go 180 mph on the straightaway and features a lot of downforce and aero. I will hands-on with all our drivers, and learning things that will carry over when I get back into a car.”

That’s right, Hammer still plans to be get back behind the wheel of his own race car.

“I just bought a new racing fire suit and shoes this past weekend,” Hammer said. “I’m just waiting on an opportunity.”

For now, Hammer is content to follow a path that began on a sunny afternoon at Daytona Insertional Speedway.

“Sports car racing is growing on a national and international level, “Hammer said. “I would love to create more interest for the sport in the south, plus educate and inspire young people who look like me to follow their own dreams.

“It’s all about determination and constant learning.”