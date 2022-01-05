WATCH NOW: MOTORSPORTS: Food Country race team looks to build on success from ‘21

ABINGDON, Va. – The major leagues of NASCAR continue to be ruled by powerful owners fielding multi-car teams fueled by engineers and corporate backers.
Then there is the little operation from Southwest Virginia that continually finds a way to defy the odds.
Last season, the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports Food Country USA team posted five top-10 finishes in 11 starts. That resume came despite an average starting position of 26th.
“We had a solid year, and we have a lot to build on,” team owner Don Henderson said. “To win in the truck series, you’ve got to have a good crew driver, a good crew chief, and good equipment. We’ve got all of those parts.”
On Wednesday afternoon, veteran crew chief Chris Carrier was at his usual post inside the historic Henderson Motorsports shop.
Since November, Carrier has been preparing for another run with versatile driver and NBC Racing analyst Parker Kligerman.
There are two KBM trucks currently in the shop along with the ride that was used in last season’s dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Two more trucks are being worked on at race shops in Mooresville, North Carolina.
“We’re actually a little bit ahead in our preparation for the season, and that’s always a good thing,” Carrier said. “We don’t have anything etched in stone, but we’re looking at a 10-11 race schedule this season.”
The fun will start on Feb. 18 in sunny Florida for a 250-lap event at Daytona International Speedway.
“We spend our money wisely and make sure that we are competitive when we come to a track,” Carrier said. “We never go to a race to just ride around.”
According to Carrier, the Henderson team will also compete at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas on March 26. Stops at Darlington, Bristol, Martinsville and other locales will follow.
Kligerman crafted fifth place efforts last season on the road course at Watkins Glen and on the treacherous layout at Darlington Raceway.
“Parker drove from the back of the field in both of those events and was battling for more in the closing laps,” Carrier said. “We felt very positive about those finishes, and a lot of peers came by offer congratulations after the race.”
Other highlights included a sixth at Martinsville along with eighth-place runs at Las Vegas and Bristol.
“We’ll be back for the Bristol dirt race, mud flaps and all,” Carrier said.
For a while, it appeared Kligerman was in prime positon for a home track break breakthrough in that controversial Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at BMS on March 29.
How was Carrier feeling after the last practice session on Friday at Bristol?
“If the race had been held that day, I’d say that most people would have considered us the favorite. We were that strong in practice,” Carrier said.
Following two days of rain and consternation among dirt racing skeptics, NASCAR Cup regular Martin Truex Jr. dominated the diverse field in a rare Monday afternoon timeslot.
Kligerman overcame all sorts of challenges en route to his top-10 effort.
“We didn’t change anything on the truck from Friday until Monday. The moisture on the track changed things for us, but we still felt like we were good enough to run in the top-five.”
From dust clouds and muddy windows to wild slides, there was nothing routine about the Bristol dirt adventure.
Carrier knows the story.
“It seemed like we were getting hit all night,” Carrier said. “We blew a tire, spun out three times, and did everything but knock the wall down, and we still came away with virtually no damage on the truck.”
That same reliable ride will be used in the 2022 Bristol dirt race.
“We are not dirt racers at all, but we ran very well with a driver who has virtually no dirt experience. We just adapted,” Carrier said.
And that adaptability is a big reason why the Henderson remains a force with just one full-time employee in Carrier.
“We don’t look at our size an excuse,” Carrier said. “We’ve got talented and loyal people that help us, committed ownership, and a great driver.”
The helpers for Carrier include former racer and veteran mechanic Phil Tuell, former Morgan-McClure Motorsports crew chief Robert Larkins, and car chief Tom Clavette, who formerly served in the same role at Team Penske.
“I like where we’re at,” Carrier said. ‘There were a couple of races last season that were right on the platter for us before something happened. That was disappointing at the time, but we had some really good finishes.”
Carrier said his Daytona truck is currently getting an updated body at the GMS Racing shop, while former racer and current Win-Tron Racing team owner Kevin Cywinski is retooling the road course truck.
“We hope to have the Daytona truck back in our shop by the middle of January,” Carrier said. “I’m getting anxious to race.”
Henderson shares that enthusiasm.
“Absolutely. We look to run at the top every time we go to the track, and we’re very proud of our record,” Henderson said. “We’re working on some new partnerships and putting all the pieces together for another good year.”