WATCH NOW: MOTORSPORTS: Food Country race team looks to build on success from ‘21

How was Carrier feeling after the last practice session on Friday at Bristol?

“If the race had been held that day, I’d say that most people would have considered us the favorite. We were that strong in practice,” Carrier said.

Following two days of rain and consternation among dirt racing skeptics, NASCAR Cup regular Martin Truex Jr. dominated the diverse field in a rare Monday afternoon timeslot.

Kligerman overcame all sorts of challenges en route to his top-10 effort.

“We didn’t change anything on the truck from Friday until Monday. The moisture on the track changed things for us, but we still felt like we were good enough to run in the top-five.”

From dust clouds and muddy windows to wild slides, there was nothing routine about the Bristol dirt adventure.

Carrier knows the story.

“It seemed like we were getting hit all night,” Carrier said. “We blew a tire, spun out three times, and did everything but knock the wall down, and we still came away with virtually no damage on the truck.”

That same reliable ride will be used in the 2022 Bristol dirt race.