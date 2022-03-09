WATCH NOW: MOTORSPORTS: Dixon maintains an ambitious schedule with big dreams in mind

ABINGDON, Va. – Chase Dixon is a busy fellow.

The 18-year-old Abingdon resident serves as the owner, driver and public relations handler for Chase Dixon Motorsports.

That’s a big role, but Dixon is focused on the big picture.

“We’re just a little team out of Abingdon looking to gain experience every day,” Dixon said.

The next stop on the experience tour comes Sunday in the season opener for the CARS Tour at Caraway Speedway in Sophia, North Carolina.

“People in racing always say the off-season is long, but it hasn’t been long for us at all,” Dixon said. “We’ve been preparing two cars, so we’ve been in the shop just grinding away.”

Around 30 cars are expected for Sunday’s $30,000-to-win Late Model showdown at Caraway.

“We will be running against some really strong teams and veteran drivers. I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Dixon said.

Dixon earned a big dose of confidence last year. In addition to competing in two CARS tour events at famed Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina, Dixon won in all three of his Late Model starts at Kingsport Speedway.

“That was pretty cool,” Dixon said. “We went into the season feeling good because we improved our program over the previous year, and our confidence grew after the first practice.”

After winning from the pole in his first race at Kingsport last season, Dixon continued his domination in the other two events.

“When you have a big lead, there’s always that fear of a flat tire or parts failure but I had faith in my chassis, engine and crew chief,” Dixon said. “Everything came together and we got the job done.”

The crew chief for Dixon is a NASCAR veteran Chris Carrier, a Bristol native who also serves as the crew chief for Parker Kligerman on the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Truck series operation.

“Having Chris on our team is a huge help,” Dixon said. “Chris stays busy with the Truck series, but he helps us whenever we can and he will be us this weekend.”

As was the case last year, Dixon saw plenty of reason for optimism from his first test on Tuesday at Kingsport Speedway.

“We took the car just to shake it down and make sure there were no leaks or vibrations,” Dixon said. “We came away extremely pleased with everything we saw”

Another component of Chase Dixon Motorsports is a driver development program. Colby “The Kid” Higgins, an 18-year-old dirt racer Valdosta, Georgia, has been a teammate to Dixon at most races the past two years.

“Colby lives around 10 hours away, but we’ve been trying to get him more experience on paved tracks,” Dixon said. “It’s nice being able to bounce ideas off each other and determine how we like our cars to drive.”

In terms of a proving ground for young Late Model competitors, it doesn’t come much better than Hickory Motor Speedway. The 0.363-mile facility, which has been around since 1951, holds labels such as “America’s Most Famous Short Track” and “The Birthplace of NASCAR Stars.”

Dixon plans to return Hickory for the March 26 CARS Tour stop.

“The racing history runs deep at Hickory,” Dixon said. ‘When you roll in there, it’s impressive to realize that legends like Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty raced on the same track. We didn’t have our best runs at Hickory last season, but we hope to change that this year.”

Chris Dixon, father of Chase, said that his son has the perfect temperament for success on and off the track.

“I always tell people that Chase is my 65-year-old young man. He’s calm, cool and collected, and that approach translates well when he’s behind the wheel,” Chris said. “Chase is respectful of his elders and willing to pay his dues.”

Chase attends Virginia Highlands Community College, where he is working toward a certification in welding.

“I like the fabrication and suspension side of things,” Chase said. “It’s good to be versatile.”

The dues-paying process for Chase dates back to 2015 and the entry-level Bandolero class.

Chris Dixon knows competition. He competed for years in high-level fishing tournaments, winning numerous regional events.

“We started this racing team and gave Chase a lot of responsibility so he would be able to make a business out of it, if that’s what he chose,” Chris said. “I’m the dad and my wife handles the finances for the team. We just want Chase to be happy whatever path he takes.”

According to Chris, the goals for Chase Dixon Racing are ambitious.

“We would love to try a [NASCAR] Truck Series race or two. If not this year, then definitely next year. And the Bristol race would be great,’” Chris said. “The success of our first test on Tuesday really got my blood pumping for this season.”

The Dixon team buys engines from North Carolina’s Charlie Long, while Marcus Richmond of R&S Race Cars in South Boston, Virginia, supplies the chassis.

Along with weekly racers across the country, the Dixons are concerned with the severe current tire shortage impacting short tracks.

“We’re doing the best we can,” Chase Dixon said. “We’re planning to run 90% of the CARS Tour races, and then compete at tracks like Kingsport, Hickory and Motor Mile Speedway.”

Chase said he’s intrigued by the NASCAR Truck series. But the big picture must come into focus first.

“Every time you are in the race shop, on the track, or even just watching film you are always learning something new,” Chase said. “I don’t want to pay for a ride, I want to earn it. I’d love to move up if we can find the sponsorship, but I’m having a lot of fun in Late Models right now.

“Judging by our test, it’s going to be a good season.”