WATCH NOW: MOTORSPORTS: Davenport eyeing six-figure grand prize for overall winner at BMS

Jonathan Davenport learned the essentials of speed and competition near his hometown of Blairsville in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Georgia.

“I grew up racing Late Models on little-bitty bullrings, but I’ve always seemed to like the bigger tracks with the higher banks and more speed. They are unique and different,” Davenport said.

That’s a fitting description for the inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals last year at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Thanks to a textbook finish, the 38-year-old driver known as “Superman” captured a win in the Saturday night portion of the Super Late Model program.

“I’ve been able to accomplishment quite a few things in my career, but my car owner was really pumped up about winning at Bristol,” said Davenport in a recent Zoom Interview. “And being from North Georgia, my dad is a huge NASCAR fan so he was just as pumped up.”

Davenport, a four-time winner of prestigious World 100 at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway, figures to be in the mix to collect more BMS hardware over the next two weekends

“I sure hope so,” Davenport said. “We ran third in the first race last year and really thought we had a shot to win. The race track didn’t allow for a lot of passing at first, but we had a good car and it showed the following night.

“Our sport changes drastically year by year and week by week. But I feel like we’ve got a good shot at winning again.”

The stakes are higher this time around at BMS, with each of the Super Late Model races paying $50,000-to-win and the driver earning the most points over the four events earning an additional $100,000.

“Of course, I like that. This is what I do for a loving,” Davenport said. “To race for a $100,000 purse, we would normally have to run 60 races in a year so this is an awesome deal.

“It’s less wear and tear on our equipment for more money, and we don’t have to burn all that diesel fuel running all over the country.”

Davenport earned his $10,000 Bristol payday last year the hard way, holding off dirt racing legend Scott Bloomquist and eventual 2021 NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson in the 25-lap feature.

“We didn’t run great in our heat race, so we had to start back in the field,” Davenport said. “The track finally slowed up and widened out enough to where we could really makes passes.

“We moved up through the field pretty good and had a long green flag run. When the late caution came out, I was fifth or sixth but I knew we had a pretty good shot.”

The decisive move by Davenport came through a mix of handling, speed and raw courage.

“We had a restart and Scott chose the bottom and gave me the outside,” Davenport said. “I got a run and got by him between Turns 1 and 2, and I went around the top.

“Larson had been running a slider line, going in at the bottom and sliding to the top. I got a huge run going on Turn 4 and got by him coming down the front straightaway. We pretty much checked out from there.”

With his success in Late Models, midgets, Sprint cars and NASCAR, Larson has drawn comparisons to the likes of Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt in terms of versatility and overall race craft.

“Kyle is just an exceptional talent. Whatever car he gets in, he seems to adapt really fast and go,” Davenport said. “Kyle has aligned himself with some really good people like [Kevin Rumley], who can just focus on that one car. They don’t run but around 20 races, so Kyle is prepared everywhere he goes.”

Rumley fields the K&L Rumley Enterprises ride for Larson after formerly serving as crew chief and car owner for Davenport.

Davenport said the famed Gladiator trophy given to all BMS race winners holds a special place in his trophy case.

“I wasn’t able to compete the first time they put dirt on Bristol [2000] since I wasn’t running Super Late Models then,” Davenport said. “We kind of fell off the [Lucas Oil] tour to run that race last year because we didn’t know if it would ever happen again.

“We took a chance and a lot of the big names were there. It was definitely special to win at Bristol.”

So, how much fun did Davenport have in the unique dirt showcase at Bristol?

“It was definitely nerve-wracking and kind of crazy for our cars to be going that fast,” Davenport said. “When the race track has grip you don’t even think about letting off the gas as long as your car is turning well

“I think we were all on the edge, but we gave each other plenty of room because we knew it would hurt if something happened and we hit the wall. I really enjoy the speed aspect, and I look forward to enjoying more of it.”