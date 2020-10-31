WATCH NOW: MOTOCROSS: Kevin Walker still going strong on the circuit

Brown now trains and coaches elite young riders in Florida.

“I actually raced against Mike a few times this year,” Walker said. “Anytime Mike is on the track, it’s a challenge.”

Walker has won hundreds of races and endured countless concussions.

Days like Saturday where he competed against his old buddy Hans Neel keeps him coming back.

“Hans and I have butted heads quite a few times over the years, so it was kind of like old times,” Walker said. “Hans has been practicing and riding a lot. I kind of looked over at him today in our second 35-over moto and yelled at him to go on ahead.”

Walker leads the 2020 Mega Series point standings in all four of his classes.

“I’ve raced a lot more this season than I have in quite a while,” Walker said. “I don’t really work out to stay in shape. I just ride as much as possible.”

Nursing a sore knee after the second 35-over moto late Saturday afternoon, Walker was asked how much longer he could withstand the bumps, bruises and overall grind.

“This is what I’ve been doing all my life,” Walker said. “I’m going to keep doing this as long as I can stand it.”

The 36th annual AMA Tennessee State Championship will be held today at Muddy Creek.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.