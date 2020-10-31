WATCH NOW: MOTOCROSS: Kevin Walker still going strong on the circuit

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – For decades, Muddy Creek Raceway has served as a launching pad for talented amateur and pro motocross racers.
One track legend is still soaring.
At age 50, Kevin Walker was among the oldest competitors in Saturday’s Mega Series event at the scenic Blountville course. Walker was also the most successful.
In his typical efficient riding style, Walker swept every moto in the 40-over, 45-over and 50 classes. He finished second in the two 35-over motos to another former Muddy Creek great, Hans Neel of Bluff City.
“I’m just out here trying to have some fun,” Walker said.
Every serious motocross fan in the United States has heard of Walker.
He holds the all-time record with 15 wins in the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship held each year at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
Walker returned to the Ranch this past August for the first time in 10 years, and he came away with both moto victories in the 50-over class.
“That was a pretty cool experience,” Walker said. “A lot of great riders like James Stewart and Adam Cianciarulo have double figure wins at the Amateur Nationals, so we’re proud to have the record.”
There are no short cuts in the world of motocross. Riders must start early, endure painful injuries, and keep pushing every weekend.
Walker, who grew up in the Roanoke and Martinsville area, knows the story of perseverance.
“When I was age two, I was at the track watching my older brother [Timmy] race,” Walker said. “Timmy actually raced for 12 years before I got my start.”
Kevin Walker began riding at age four, and competed in his first race seven years later.
The home track for the Walker boys was Lake Sugar Tree, another training ground for the stars based in Axton, Virginia.
“In the late 1970s and early 1980s, motocross was really big in Virginia, especially toward the coast,” Walker said. “We raced a lot in the Carolinas with future pros like Damon Bradshaw. The entire Southeast was a hotbed for motocross.”
Walker made his first appearance at Muddy Creek in 1985. With the help of longtime motorcycle suspension guru and team owner Steve Litz and Muddy Creek operator Sam Gammon, Walker gradually took his career to a new level.
“I moved to Kingsport in 1989 when Sam had a racing series that really started to pick up,” Walker said. “Muddy Creek has always been an awesome place for riders around the region and country.”
From 1989-1994, Walker competed as a pro. It was a learning lesson mixed with broken bones and frustration.
“I had a lot of injuries in those years,” Walker said. “It’s hard to make money at the pro level unless you are on a top team and able to race up front.”
That’s when Walker found his niche on a regional stage.
“I made a whole lot more money competing in regular races like here at Muddy Creek and at tracks around the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida. I was traveling around and having a good ol’ time,” Walker said.
The career path for Walker mirrors that of former Muddy Creek heroes and national champions Mike Brown of Bluff City, Tennessee, and Zach Osborne of Abingdon. Both of these riders have defied the odds by winning races against riders nearly half their age.
Osborne, 31 recently become the oldest rider to ever win the AMA national motocross title in the premier 450 class.
“Zach was always fast when he was younger and running here at Muddy Creek,” Walker said. “He moved to Europe to race for a couple years and just kept working until the doors started opening back up. To win the 450 title at Zach’s age, that’s very impressive.”
The resume for the 48-year-old Brown includes the 2001 AMA 125 national championship along with titles in the FIM World Championship, X Games Endurocross, off-road racing and Amateur Nationals.
Brown now trains and coaches elite young riders in Florida.
“I actually raced against Mike a few times this year,” Walker said. “Anytime Mike is on the track, it’s a challenge.”
Walker has won hundreds of races and endured countless concussions.
Days like Saturday where he competed against his old buddy Hans Neel keeps him coming back.
“Hans and I have butted heads quite a few times over the years, so it was kind of like old times,” Walker said. “Hans has been practicing and riding a lot. I kind of looked over at him today in our second 35-over moto and yelled at him to go on ahead.”
Walker leads the 2020 Mega Series point standings in all four of his classes.
“I’ve raced a lot more this season than I have in quite a while,” Walker said. “I don’t really work out to stay in shape. I just ride as much as possible.”
Nursing a sore knee after the second 35-over moto late Saturday afternoon, Walker was asked how much longer he could withstand the bumps, bruises and overall grind.
“This is what I’ve been doing all my life,” Walker said. “I’m going to keep doing this as long as I can stand it.”
The 36th annual AMA Tennessee State Championship will be held today at Muddy Creek.
