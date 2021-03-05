WATCH NOW: MEN'S BASKETBALL: ETSU meets Chattanooga in SoCon quarterfinals

It has been said that it is hard to beat a good team three times.
That could be good news for East Tennessee State, but head coach Jason Shay has never been one to buy into that old adage.
“I don’t. Each game is its separate entity,” said Shay, whose Buccaneers have lost two games to Chattanooga this season by a combined four points. “Can we learn from the first two games, yes, but I don’t know if there is any more pressure.
“I believe last year we beat teams three times so I don’t necessarily believe in that. You have to go out there and play the game and see where the chips may fall.”
ETSU (12-11) will look to defend its Southern Conference tournament championship beginning today at 2:30 p.m. in a quarterfinal matchup against Chattanooga (18-7) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.
“This is the most exciting time of the year as a basketball coach or as a basketball player,” said Shay, whose Buccaneers have one player, Vonnie Patterson, with SoCon tournament playing experience. “You get a chance to go and play on the biggest stage and every kid dreams of that. You just try to build throughout the season to get better and improve on the things we have struggled with in games to win.
“It has been a big emphasis on trying to do that and get better and the focus has been on us…Obviously [Friday] we will start to really ramp up and focus on Chattanooga and what we need to do to beat them.”
Win, and the Buccaneers will meet top-seed North Carolina-Greensboro, Western Carolina or The Citadel in Sunday’s semifinals. Lose, and call it a season. The championship game is slated for Monday night.
“It is definitely crunch time,” ETSU All-Southern Conference first team performer Lederrius Brewer said. “This is the point of the season where you have practiced for since the summer so we know it is tight up there and it is going to be a tight ball game so there is no time for mistakes or anything like that.”
ETSU struggled in February, posting a 2-6 mark, including a 67-65 loss to the Mocs in Johnson City, and a 53-51 setback nine days later on the road.
Trying to regroup in a one-and-done scenario won’t be easy, but Brewer still feels like the Buccaneers are the SoCon’s best team, even again the Moccasins, the only league team ETSU has not beaten this season.
“I would say we have to rebuild our confidence,” Brewer said. “This is big game, we have to really just come out ready to play. I wouldn’t say our confidence is low or high, but we have to be focused. Confidence doesn’t really matter right now, as long as we are focused and locked in and ready to go.”
There is little doubt ETSU must win three games in three days to earn the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Buccaneers did it last season, but didn’t get to play in the “Big Dance” after the coronavirus wiped out the entire event.
There is one bid to get in the SoCon and the Bucs want it for themselves.
“We are not in a multiple bid league so you just try and play and get better throughout the season to get ready to go and play in tough games that are meaningful and that count,” Shay said. “It is one and done or you go home.”
