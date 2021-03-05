WATCH NOW: MEN'S BASKETBALL: ETSU meets Chattanooga in SoCon quarterfinals

It has been said that it is hard to beat a good team three times.

That could be good news for East Tennessee State, but head coach Jason Shay has never been one to buy into that old adage.

“I don’t. Each game is its separate entity,” said Shay, whose Buccaneers have lost two games to Chattanooga this season by a combined four points. “Can we learn from the first two games, yes, but I don’t know if there is any more pressure.

“I believe last year we beat teams three times so I don’t necessarily believe in that. You have to go out there and play the game and see where the chips may fall.”

ETSU (12-11) will look to defend its Southern Conference tournament championship beginning today at 2:30 p.m. in a quarterfinal matchup against Chattanooga (18-7) at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.

“This is the most exciting time of the year as a basketball coach or as a basketball player,” said Shay, whose Buccaneers have one player, Vonnie Patterson, with SoCon tournament playing experience. “You get a chance to go and play on the biggest stage and every kid dreams of that. You just try to build throughout the season to get better and improve on the things we have struggled with in games to win.