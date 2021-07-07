WATCH NOW: MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Northwood graduate Zhang thrives in academics, athletics and business t

SALTVILLE, Va. – Justin Zhang earned respect around Northwood High School for his ability to meet any challenge.
Consider an incident from his junior year.
After just one game with the Panthers basketball team, Zhang was forced to give up the sport after his mother Duan was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“That was a tough time for our family. Mom is a strong lady, but we were all worried,” Justin said.
As Duan underwent intensive cancer treatments in Marion and Abingdon for nearly a year, Justin handled a variety of tasks at the family business. The New China Kitchen, located on Palmer Avenue in Saltville, has built a large and loyal customer base for its large menu, friendly service and consistent quality.
Along with his mother and father, the staff of the New China Kitchen consists of Justin and his sister, Joy. The Zhangs took over the cozy establishment from another family member eight years ago.
“A lot of pride goes into this place,” Justin said. “There is always something to do, and we help each other.”
According to Joy, her brother is an “overachiever.”
“Justin pushes himself and sets the bar too high. He has always been that way,” Joy said.
As a senior this year at Northwood, Zhang anchored the offensive and defensive lines for the football team, was voted homecoming king, qualified for the VHSL Class 1 state track meet in the discus, served as senior class president, and compiled a perfect 4.2 grade point average.
Zhang accomplished all that while working 60 hours per week at the New China Kitchen.
“I didn’t expect to be named homecoming king, but I’ve always tried to treat people well and make friends,” Zhang said. “Saltville is a nice community.”
The Justin Zhang story is unique on several levels.
Following his birth in the famed borough of Manhattan in New York City, Justin spent his childhood in China with his grandparents while his parents worked at different restaurants around the United States.
Zhang, who has lived in five states, moved to Saltville from Ripley, West Virginia, where his family worked at a buffet. Zhang was in the fifth grade at the time.
As for his success in football, it was a case of confronting another challenge head-on.
“My physical education teacher encouraged me to come out for the team,” Zhang said. “That was pretty much my first year doing any sport.”
What was that first practice like?
“They put me at linebacker and just told me to find the ball,” Zhang said. “I didn’t know the rules of football and I still don’t know everything about the game. I just did what I could.”
As a senior, Zhang played the nose guard position where he fended off multiple blockers while freeing up teammates such as linebacker Dakota Woods to make tackles.
“I still remember the day that I met Justin in the fifth grade at Saltville Elementary,” Woods said. “Justin was so much bigger than me at the time, but we formed a bond right away.”
From the classroom to the football field and track, Woods noticed one constant with Zhang.
“Justin has a great work ethic,” Woods said. “I saw that especially on the football field when he puts that helmet and uniform on. Justin didn’t talk very much. He just attacks every task he has in front of him. Justin will be a big success in whatever job he chooses after college.”
Aaron Mitchell is another member of the Zhang fan club. Like Woods, Mitchell is an honor student who ranks second in his class.
“From an early age, we all noticed that Justin put a lot of effort into everything he did,” Mitchell said. “I couldn’t imagine balancing all Justin does with sports, school and work.”
When restaurants around the country faced make or break decisions during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zhang stepped forward for his family.
“We were closed for a few months and we had to go to takeout orders. It was really busy the first few days after we opened back up last June, but we adjusted together,” Zhang said.
Along with his parents and sister, Zhang is at the New China Kitchen from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day except Sunday. He works the fryer station, prepares rice, peels shrimp, takes phone orders and mans the cash register.
The athletes and coaches at Northwood are regulars, especially on game day.
Justin also found time to participate on the Northwood Scholastic Bowl team and volunteer at the Saltville community food pantry. Zhang earned a pair of scholarships for his efforts, including $500 from the Saltville-based CC “Rider” Olinger Memorial Charity Ride.
Tyler Waddle, a multi-sport standout at Northwood, said Zhang earned respect the old-fashioned way.
“Justin always has a positive attitude and gives 110 percent in everything,” Waddle said.
The next step for Zhang will be Virginia Highlands Community College, where he earned 51 credits and compiled a 3.92 GPA at Northwood.
Zhang credits his parents for his commitment.
“My parents were not able to attend school, but they’ve always worked hard and I admire them,” Zhang said.
After being immersed in the hectic restaurant business since the second grade, Zhang is eager for a new path. He is considering attending the College of William and Mary after VHCC.
“I’m looking at a philosophy major right now, and I’m also interested in Law or Business,” Zhang said. “I’m looking for a career with a slower pace. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to have success and help my family.”
