WATCH NOW: MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Northwood graduate Zhang thrives in academics, athletics and business t

“They put me at linebacker and just told me to find the ball,” Zhang said. “I didn’t know the rules of football and I still don’t know everything about the game. I just did what I could.”

As a senior, Zhang played the nose guard position where he fended off multiple blockers while freeing up teammates such as linebacker Dakota Woods to make tackles.

“I still remember the day that I met Justin in the fifth grade at Saltville Elementary,” Woods said. “Justin was so much bigger than me at the time, but we formed a bond right away.”

From the classroom to the football field and track, Woods noticed one constant with Zhang.

“Justin has a great work ethic,” Woods said. “I saw that especially on the football field when he puts that helmet and uniform on. Justin didn’t talk very much. He just attacks every task he has in front of him. Justin will be a big success in whatever job he chooses after college.”

Aaron Mitchell is another member of the Zhang fan club. Like Woods, Mitchell is an honor student who ranks second in his class.