WATCH NOW: LITTLE LEAGUE: Harmon has new role with Washington County All-Stars

BRISTOL, Va. – Emma Harmon experienced a scrapbook worthy adventure in 2017 when she played on the Washington County softball team that advanced to the Senior League World Series in Delaware.
Now the King University student wants to help create another grand journey.
Harmon is an assistant coach for the Washington County Junior League squad that will host the Virginia State tournament this weekend.
“That 2017 season was an awesome experience, and I still look back on those pictures, social media posts and other memories,” Harmon said. “I tell our current players stories about those games all the time.”
The latest group of District 1 champions from Washington County begin the first chapter of their adventure today at 4:30 against District 15 champion Richmond County. A total of four games are set for today, with action beginning at 9:30. Junior League is for players age 14-15.
Emma serves as an assistant for a coaching staff that includes her father, Tommy, along with Jamey Crowder and Peyton Crowder.
Tommy was the manager of that 2017 squad that finished fourth in the World Series after winning two games. Emma was the power-hitting first baseman, while Peyton was an outfielder.
“I’m telling you, we had an unbelievable, time with that team,” Tommy Harmon said. “We were in (Lower Sussex) Delaware for about 10 days and the Little League organization did a great job taking care of the girls.”
Based off their success this spring, Washington County has the potential to create more magic.
Tommy Harmon coached the John Battle High School junior varsity softball team to a perfect record, as the Trojans averaged over 10 runs per game.
“Counting JV and the Junior League games we played here in the county, we went undefeated in over 20 games and we had a couple girls who hit close to .700,” Tommy Harmon said.
Only two teams entered the District 1 Junior League tournament, with WC defeating Damascus in the finals.
“I don’t know much about the other teams here. But if our girls play like they did at the end of the JV season, I don’t think any team in the state can beat us,” Tommy Harmon said. “We can swing the bats, we are tough on defense, and we’ve got two solid pitchers.”
First baseman Raniah Gaitor is the leader on offense, while Katie Barrett and Kaylie Massengill handle the pitching duties.
Barrett knows all about the exploits of the 2017 WC squad.
“Those players inspire us and we really want to make them proud,” Barrett said. “We have a good tradition for softball here.”
Barrett, who has a four-pitch arsenal, has worked with current John Battle pitching ace Hanna Jo McReynolds. John Battle varsity softball coach Hannah Cress has also helped her rising stars.
“Coach Cress knows what we’re doing with this team, and she has actually thrown some batting practice for us,” Tommy Harmon said.
The eight-team Junior League field features traditional power McLean from Northern Virginia. The far Southwest Virginia squads from District 13 and District 11 dropped out of the event.
Before Thursday night’s opening ceremonies, the softball field at Washington County was named in honor of current league president John Doss.
“We take a lot of pride in our athletes and programs here,” Doss said. “My kids have already come through the system, but I will have grandkids playing here soon and I just like to help anyway I can.”
Along with the softball field, the sprawling Washington County complex includes three baseball fields and one facility for T-Ball.
“It’s been a while since we’ve hosted a state tournament, and we’ve been working hard all year to get everything ready,” Doss said.
The headquarters building at WC features a variety of championship banners and photos. Naturally, there is a section for that 2017 team which won the district title in Richlands and regional crown in Salisbury, North Carolina, before landing in Delaware.
“We’re sad that there will not be a regional tournament this summer but we’re hoping to go a long way next year at the Senior League level,” Emma Harmon said. “I can remember practicing countless times on this field as we moved through the various tournaments. Having the chance to travel and meet players from the Netherlands and the Philippines was awesome.”
The fun run for Washington County finally ended just one game before a national appearance on ESPN. Harmon and her teammates then experienced more heartbreak when their senior season at John Battle was wiped away by COVID-19.
“That was rough for all of us,” Emma Harmon said. “But I love the game so much and coaching this year is kind of my way of getting back into it.
“I’m more excited for these girls than I was when I played. They have grown so much and I’m excited to see what they can do here.”
