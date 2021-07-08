WATCH NOW: LITTLE LEAGUE: Harmon has new role with Washington County All-Stars

“Coach Cress knows what we’re doing with this team, and she has actually thrown some batting practice for us,” Tommy Harmon said.

The eight-team Junior League field features traditional power McLean from Northern Virginia. The far Southwest Virginia squads from District 13 and District 11 dropped out of the event.

Before Thursday night’s opening ceremonies, the softball field at Washington County was named in honor of current league president John Doss.

“We take a lot of pride in our athletes and programs here,” Doss said. “My kids have already come through the system, but I will have grandkids playing here soon and I just like to help anyway I can.”

Along with the softball field, the sprawling Washington County complex includes three baseball fields and one facility for T-Ball.

“It’s been a while since we’ve hosted a state tournament, and we’ve been working hard all year to get everything ready,” Doss said.

The headquarters building at WC features a variety of championship banners and photos. Naturally, there is a section for that 2017 team which won the district title in Richlands and regional crown in Salisbury, North Carolina, before landing in Delaware.