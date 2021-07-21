WATCH NOW: LITTLE LEAGUE: Abingdon All-Stars tested and prepared for state tournament

ABINGDON, Va. – Braxton Widener and his baseball-loving buddies at Abingdon Little League were mired in an anxiety-ridden waiting game during the cursed summer of 2020.
Due to COVID-19, there were only a handful of regular season games and no district tournaments.
“We wanted to play,” Widener said. “It was frustrating, but we just had to deal with it and practice at home.”
Flash forward to the summer of 2021. This morning at 8, Widener will join 10 teammates for a 348-mile ride to Vienna for the Virginia State Majors baseball tournament. The Majors division is for ages 11-12.
According to team manager Chris Widener, the District 1 champion squad from Abingdon will receive a police escort from Exit 19 to the end of the Washington County line.
“We’re ready to go,” said Braxton Widener, the grandson of Chris. “We want to represent our town and Southwest Virginia.”
Abingdon is scheduled to face District 2 champion Lynchburg in the opening round Friday morning at 9. Richlands (District 11) and Ridgeview (13) are also in the tournament, which will unfold roughly 12 miles from Washington, D.C.
The press box at Abingdon Little League is jammed with championship banners but nothing came easy this season for the Majors.
After advancing through the area tournament in Washington County, AHS faced a winner-take-all rematch with Washington County on June 25 in the District 1 finals at Damascus.
How big was the challenge for Abingdon?
“We were behind 9-0 as we came to bat in the bottom of the fourth inning,” Chris Widener said. “I just told my kids to keep believing.”
Abingdon scored four runs in the fourth but Washington County answered with three more runs in the top of the fifth to build a 12-4 margin in the six inning game.
“The math didn’t look good for us, but we pulled within 12-10 entering the bottom of the sixth inning,” Chris Widener.
It was time for a hero.
With two outs and the bases load, Noah Witler launched a line drive into the gap to score two runs and give Abingdon the District 1 crown.
“I was facing a left-handed pitcher and I was able to make good contact. It was pretty fun,” Witler said.
Just before Witler came to the plate, Abingdon was down to its final strike before the Washington County pitcher hit the Abingdon batter in the ankle with a pitch.
“We were down for a while, but we keep fighting and put our mistakes behind with us with a lot of teamwork,” Witler said.
Witler, 12, moved to Abingdon from Fort Collins, Colorado, with his family just a few months ago. The pitcher and shortstop described his 2020 summer routine.
“There was a lot of waiting and sitting in the house but I was able to practice baseball with my dad and brother at home,” Witler said. “Getting to play in a state tournament is very exciting. We’ve been counting down the days until our first game.”
According to Chris Widener, the Abingdon contingent has remained focus on the prize.
“After we celebrated and calmed down from the winning the district tournament, the first thing I told the kids was to take a well-deserved 3-4 days off,” Widener said. “When you practice and play as much as these kids have, the mental fatigue starts to set in and I could see it in their eyes.”
Abingdon was able to set up seven scrimmages against teams from Honaker and Bristol, Virginia.
“We had our final scrimmage against Bristol Tuesday night, and all the Bristol coaches and players wished us good luck in representing District 1, which runs from Gate City to Marion. That was a class act,” Chris Widener said.
Chris Widener has paid his Little League dues. He has served as a board member, coach and manager at Abingdon since 1994, guiding eight age groups to state tournaments and winning the 2005 Virginia Big League State Tournament.
“I’ve coached teams that had more talent, but this bunch has more heart and that has made the difference,” Widener. “We have six kids who are age 11. Years ago, it was the norm to have only one or two 11 year-olds on a Major Division All-Star team.”
It’s been a big year in Abingdon baseball with the Abingdon Falcons earning a runner-up finish in the Class 3 state tournament and work finally progressing on the expansive Abingdon sports complex located just off exit 17 of Interstate 81.
“The majority of kids that played for Abingdon High School played here at Abingdon Little League, and it’s always been that way,” Chris Widener said.
The Abingdon sports complex, which is expected to tap into the increasingly lucrative travel ball market, will feature several fields for baseball and softball. Widener said it was too early to determine what sort of involvement Abingdon Little League will have.
For now, Chris Widener and the Abingdon boys just want to enjoy the ride. Todd Dewer and Andy Kestner are the assistant coaches.
“Last summer (with COVID) was tough for all of us, and it was hard to explain to kids,” Widener said. “We were able to get in a few scrimmages and games before things were shut down, but it wasn’t the same.”
The Widener family is illustrative of the baseball tradition in Abingdon. Chris Widener’s son, Derek, is the father of Braxton, an 11-year-old second baseman and pitcher. Derek was a baseball standout at AHS.
“Baseball is big in my family,” Braxton said. “I started playing when I was 5 in travel ball and I’ve been playing ever since in different places. I can’t wait to get back on the field this weekend.”
The Virginia Junior State baseball tournament will also begin Friday morning 9 at Clinch River Little League in St. Paul.
Washington County is the District 1 champion, while Big Stone Gap represents District 13. The brackets do not list a squad from host District 11
At the Senior League state baseball tournament held in Coeburn and Wise, Tuckahoe defeated Lancaster, 6-0, in Tuesday’s championship. Lebanon represented far Southwest Virginia as the District 11 titlist.
