WATCH NOW: LITTLE LEAGUE: Abingdon All-Stars tested and prepared for state tournament

“I’ve coached teams that had more talent, but this bunch has more heart and that has made the difference,” Widener. “We have six kids who are age 11. Years ago, it was the norm to have only one or two 11 year-olds on a Major Division All-Star team.”

It’s been a big year in Abingdon baseball with the Abingdon Falcons earning a runner-up finish in the Class 3 state tournament and work finally progressing on the expansive Abingdon sports complex located just off exit 17 of Interstate 81.

“The majority of kids that played for Abingdon High School played here at Abingdon Little League, and it’s always been that way,” Chris Widener said.

The Abingdon sports complex, which is expected to tap into the increasingly lucrative travel ball market, will feature several fields for baseball and softball. Widener said it was too early to determine what sort of involvement Abingdon Little League will have.

For now, Chris Widener and the Abingdon boys just want to enjoy the ride. Todd Dewer and Andy Kestner are the assistant coaches.

“Last summer (with COVID) was tough for all of us, and it was hard to explain to kids,” Widener said. “We were able to get in a few scrimmages and games before things were shut down, but it wasn’t the same.”