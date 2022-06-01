WATCH NOW: Knights out: Gibson, Falcons hold off Cave Spring, earn Class 3 state tournament berth

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon Falcons pitcher Ethan Gibson was in a tough spot Wednesday evening.

With Abingdon clinging to a one-run lead in the seventh inning, the Cave Spring Knights placed runners on second and third base with two outs.

“That’s the situation you live for,” Gibson said. “It goes back to when you are six-years old and playing backyard ball with your dad.”

With fans from both sides screaming at Falcon Park, Gibson delivered once again as the Falcons took a 3-2 win in Region 3D baseball semifinals.

AHS, which earned its fourth straight state tournament berth, will host Christiansburg (22-2) in the title game Friday at 6 p.m. Christiansburg, which has not lost to a Virginia team all season, drubbed William Byrd 10-1 Wednesday.

Gibson was the story in this drama. The six-foot junior, who has verbally committed to play baseball at Virginia Tech, was coming off a 49-pitch effort in Monday’s 5-4 victory against Carroll County.

How did Gibson prepare his body and mind for another high stakes effort in the 80-degree heat?

“A bunch of water and a lot of bananas to prevent cramps,” Gibson said.

Gibson had used nearly 100 of his allotted 110 pitches when he forced Cave Spring’s Jack Urgo to hit a hard ground ball to shortstop that freshman Jett Humphreys handled for the final out.

“I was just trying to stay calm, throw strikes and trust my defense,” Gibson said. “I knew Jett would get that ground ball.”

Abingdon, which collected nine hits, opened a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning. After leadoff batter Jack Ferguson reached with his second line single, Gibson followed with a run-scoring double. The third run scored on an error by the shortstop on a Humphreys ground ball.

Leadoff batter Trey Ludy homered for Cave Spring in the sixth inning, but Gibson held strong with his blend of fastballs, curves and changeups.

“Ethan made the difference,” AHS coach Mark Francisco said. “He was the near his max in pitches and running on fumes, but he did enough to get the job done.”

The seventh inning rally for the Knights (13-6) began with a line single by Aiden Dellinger. Tyler Green was then hit by a pitch and Peyton Horsley lined a ball off the top of the fence in right field.

Owen Sweeney drove home the second run on a sacrifice fly. The rally fizzled there as Gibson kept firing strikes.

It was the second regional playoff loss at Falcon Park for Cave Spring in the past three years.

“We got came up short by a couple inches several times tonight, but the big column was the errors,” Cave Spring coach Ricky Lonker.

The Knights committed four errors and failed to catch a pop up by Gibson at first base in the third inning that resulted in a double and a run-scoring single by Humphreys.

Six-foot-three Cave Spring pitcher Aiden Dellinger displayed a big curve, while Ludy collected two hits and VMI baseball recruit Bryce Cooper doubled.

“It would have easy to roll over in this kind of environment, but we made [Abingdon] work,” said Lonker, who relied on just three seniors. “Gibson kind of got us off-balance with his mix of pitches. We did hit the ball, but it went right at people.”

Junior Landon Greer contributed two singles for the 22-2 Falcons and freshman left-fielder Braylen Debusk made his second diving catch in as many games.

AHS senior leader Cole Lambert said the Falcons are accustomed to drama after advancing to last season’s Class 3 title game with a 17-0 record.

“Our team has been through a lot of pressure spots like we had tonight, especially with Gibby on the mound,” Lambert said. “We prepared in practice, and we were ready to make the plays.”

Gibson (11-0) struck out seven walked none en route to four-hitter. Meanwhile, the AHS defense was flawless.

“That was exciting and lot of fun,” Francisco said. “Big crowd, big environment and a talented opponent that never quit. We didn’t have any stress because these kids have worked hard to be the best they can be. I’m proud of them for finding a way to win.”

The guide for AHS was the calm and collected Gibson.

“Cave Spring had a great group of hitters,” Gibson said. “I just tried to keep them off-balance and let my defense go to work.”