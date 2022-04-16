WATCH NOW: Kligerman nails down fourth place

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Nothing went right for Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports on Friday. All was much better on Saturday, despite a fourth-place finish at the end.

Parker Kligerman, the driver of the No. 75 Bounty Food Country Jack Kite Chevrolet, finished second to Austin Dillon in a 15-lap qualifying run to start fourth in the caution-filled NASCAR Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt on a pleasant Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

No wonder Henderson Motorsports crew chief Chris Carrier was all smiles prior to the race.

“We will see, we are glad to be here, looks like we have got a pretty good crowd, beautiful night, Easter weekend, I wish we weren’t racing tomorrow, but that is OK,” Carrier said.

A native of Bristol, perhaps no one was more excited than Carrier.

“We have got a lot of fans pulling for us,” Carrier said. “I feel pretty relaxed because I think we have all done all we can do. Win, lose or draw, I think we have done the best we can and every day that is all I try to do.”

Kligerman started fourth in what was just his fourth dirt race, moved as high as third before settling for a fourth-place finish behind Ben Rhodes, who won the 125-lap event.

Don Henderson, the son of Henderson Motorsports founder Charlie Henderson, was confident prior to the race.

“We have a good starting spot and Chris has been around a long time,” said Henderson, whose father was unable to attend due to illness. “You can’t take his experience away so we are excited.

“Racing is racing, anything can happen. We are excited, I think we have got a good truck.”

After Friday’s disappointing practice sessions, Carrier took the feedback from Kligerman and decided to “throw a curveball” for his car’s setup prior to leaving Abingdon for BMS on Saturday.

It worked.

“[Friday] was pretty frustrating, couldn’t quite tell where we were at. We tried some things that we thought would make us really good and that didn’t work,” Carrier said. “We burnt the bread basically so at the end of the day we had to do our changes really quick because we had to do them before we left.

“Our guys really got on it, really did a great job. I have got an unbelievably great crew, great team here. Fortunately, it looks like the changes we made worked really well.”

Henderson wasn’t surprised. Carrier has decades of experience with numerous racing teams.

“I think some of the things that Chris did with the truck will work,” he said. “Let’s just keep our fingers crossed and hope it goes good.”

Carrier enjoys racing at Bristol, but isn’t a fan of the dirt, which has made its appearance for a second straight year at BMS.

“We are not particularly fans of the dirt simply because we know how great a race track is under this dirt so it is a little bit like, uhh, why did you cover that superb ribeye steak with two slices of baloney,” he said, with a smile. “It is what it is.

“When we come to race we try to come to win, to do the best we can and represent ourselves and our company and our marketing partners, all of our employees and Food County and our customers that actually are the ones that end up supporting us in the end.”

Henderson Motorsports considers itself the home team for races at Bristol, and they treat it that way, doing their best for their local followers. They will return to competition at Darlington in three weeks. The dirt won’t follow.

“We just want to make them proud and hopefully we will be good entertainment for them, something they can be proud of and we will go on to the next one, the next one for us is Darlington in about three weeks,” Carrier said. “Hopefully they don’t put dirt on that.”

