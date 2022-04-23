WATCH NOW: King sweeps Emmanuel in softball

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The most victories, the longest win streak and a share of the Conference Carolinas regular season championship.

Not bad, but the King softball team is striving for more.

“We have to,” King senior Rikkelle Miller said. “This is the beginning of a long journey for us. We are ready.”

Miller and Lauren Lawson hit home runs in both ends of a doubleheader, and the King pitching staff and defense did the rest, leading the Tornado to a sweep of Emmanuel, 5-3 and 4-1, to secure a share of the league title on a beautiful 83 degree Saturday afternoon at King, where the Tornado is 23-3 this season.

“We want to keep it going as long as possible,” King junior pitcher and former Ridgeview standout Nikole Counts said.

King (37-15, 18-6), which set a school record with 37 wins, also set another mark with its 11th straight win, earning the top seed in the Conference Carolinas tournament that begins on Thursday in Duncan, S.C. The winner earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Southeast Regionals, and that is the goal for the Tornado, which doesn’t want to leave it to a committee to determine if they should get one of five at-large bids.

“Our plan to not to leave it to chance,” King head coach Jake Cockerham said. “Just go out and just have fun and play the way we have been playing and leave no doubt that we deserve to be in that tournament. I think this is one of the best teams in the region. That is the plan, to keep proving it. A very hungry team.”

King finished in a tie at the top in Conference Carolinas with Mount Olive, completing a six-win week on Saturday, rallying from a 2-0 deficit on a Miller 3-run blast in the opening game, and then used the long ball and stingy pitching to finish off the Lions (35-20, 14-10).

The focus had already turned to the next step while “We are the Champions” played in the background.

“We are going to treat it like a new season, like we are 0-0 and just go from there. We are not done yet. This is just part of the journey, but it’s not the final destination,” said Cockerham, whose Tornado earned the top seed after sweeping Mount Olive earlier this month. “We will enjoy this tonight and then we will shift our focus to the next goal and that is seeing who we play in the tournament and winning that next one.”

King trailed Emmanuel 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth in the opener when Miller, a second-year transfer from Grambling, blasted a three-run home run over the center field fence to cap a four-run inning.

“I was just doing whatever I can to help to secure the win for the team basically,” said Miller, who leads the Tornado in batting (.393) and is tied with Carly Turner with 13 home runs and 46 RBIs. “Seniors have got to step up and come through for the team.”

Turner scattered seven hits in five innings to improve to 12-1 in the circle, while Marleigh Duncan (Union) worked the final two frames for her fifth save. Lawson added a solo home run in the sixth. Erin Foster and Turner each had two hits.

No one enjoyed it more than Miller, who has an infectious personality that carries over to the entire team.

“You have got to have fun,” she said. “The more uptight you are you are going to mess up every time.”

“She is a consistent player. There are times when we need somebody to come through and she has come through. Some of the others on the team do too, but she is one that really stands out, she will rise to the occasion, she is a phenomenal player,” added Cockerham. “She lives for this environment. You can see it when she plays defense, when she catches, in the dugout, she really enjoys it, and all of our kids do. We all feed off her energy, including me. She has fun playing and that is huge.”

King had just three hits in the second game, but all were for extra bases to produce runs. Miller clobbered a two-run first inning blast, and Lawson added a solo shot on the 11th pitch of an at-bat in the third. John Battle graduate Haylee Dye doubled and scored on one of three Emmanuel errors in the fourth.

“Offensively I have said before we are kind of like a diesel engine. It takes us a little while to get warmed up, but then once we get going, we never feel like we are out of it,” Cockerham said. “We are just one big inning away, we have had a lot of big innings and we have had a lot of comeback wins too. We always feel good playing at home too.”

The hard-throwing Counts (17-7) surrendered just five hits, striking out six and walking two, while working out of several jams, including bases loaded and one out in the fourth and runners on and first and second and no out in the fifth. She also stranded a runner at third in the second.

She was especially proud to be in the circle for King’s first regular season title since 2013.

“That was the probably one of the greatest moments I have had here at King so far,” she said. “I honestly wouldn’t be able to do it without my defense behind me, my offense killing the ball all the time. It is just great to have everyone on this team.

“I just keep it in my head, keep the ball low, get ground balls for my defense and I trust my defense.”

King made just one error in two games, with Cockerham referring to Turner as a Hoover vacuum cleaner for her ability to scoop low throws at first base in the second game.

Kira Santiago led the Lions with three hits and two RBIs in the two games.

“Nikole gets in jams, but she has that drop ball, she is always a ground ball away from getting out of it. She really doesn’t let the other team elevate the ball much,” he said. “She is tough, she is battle-tested, she has pitched in big games. That was big time out of her today. That was the start of the year for her. She has had a lot of good ones, but that one right there stands out.”

King will be looking for a third conference tournament title to go with rings won in 2012 and ‘18.

“The next ring, whatever it takes, win by win, game by game, that is all we are doing,” Miller said. “It is not ending, never. All the way through, we know we can do it. If we believe nobody can stop us.”

“Just have the same mindset,” added Counts. “Just want to win, be there for your teammates and just be present every game.”

