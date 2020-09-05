Watch Now: KARTING: Kingsport Miniway gives novices a place to start

“My whole family has been involved in the sport and it’s something fun to do,” Katy said. “I watch my father race a lot on Fridays at the speedway, and I’m always trying to go faster.”

The Lane family of racers also includes Derek’s brother, Trey, and father, Jerry.

“We spend a lot of time in the garage,” Derek said. “I wasn’t sure at first when Katy wanted to get into karting because I know all the work and everything else that goes along with the sport. But she talked me into it, and here we are.”

For Larson, his entry into karting can be traced to that Richard Petty video culled from YouTube along with two chats with Petty during local Food City appearances and support from family and friends.

Jon Larson, Everett’s father, is a Minnesota native who runs a car restoration business in Mendota.

“Everett has been making progress every week, but really we’re just enjoying the experience and collecting knowledge from everybody at the track,” Jon Larson said “Karting is family-integrated, and it’s pretty awesome to see how popular the Miniway has become.”