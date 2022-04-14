WATCH NOW: Home team; Kligerman, Carrier focused on driving Henderson Motorsports to Victory Lane

ABINGDON, Va. – It seemed like old times Thursday afternoon for NASCAR pioneer Charlie Henderson and his Abingdon-based Food Country USA Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Truck series team.

In a tradition that dates back to Henderson’s days as a car owner in the old Late Model Sportsman series, an autograph table was set up in front of the Food Country USA location on East Main Street.

As hot dog and cold drinks were served and kids stared at the team transporter and shiny race truck, fans from all around far Southwest Virginia stood in line to meet driver Parker Kligerman and crew chief Chris Carrier.

“This is great to see,” Henderson said. “NASCAR has always been popular in this area, and we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished in the sport and the team we’ve put together.”

This is the biggest week of the season for Henderson Motorsports, as the NASCAR road show stops at Bristol Motor Speedway. Kligerman has six top-10 finishes in nine Truck series races at BMS, including an eighth-place run in the inaugural Bristol Dirt Race last season.

“It doesn’t matter if they run the Bristol race on dirt, concrete, asphalt or swamp water, Bristol is an important race for us,” Carrier said. “We’re not huge fans of the dirt, but this is our home track. We go down there with one purpose, and that’s to win.”

The Henderson team was singled out for praise on the March 26 television broadcast of Circuit of the Americas road course event in Austin, Texas. Kligerman qualified fourth and ran among top five most of the day before falling back on the final lap.

“I thought we were going to find a way to win,” Kligerman said. “The team put me in position with a top-five truck, but the cautions just didn’t go in our favor.”

Carrier and Kligerman combined for five top-10 finishes in 11 starts in 2021. They began this season with a fifth-place effort at Daytona, followed by a 19th in Texas and 16th at Martinsville.

“Daytona and COTA were morale boosters,” Carrier said. “We had a decent truck at Martinsville, but got hurt by a couple issues.

“We’re a single-truck team, and we’re still trying to find speed. We will keep working on the body of the truck and we will be much faster by the time we get to Talladega.”

Carrier has worked long hours preparing for Saturday’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at BMS. But no amount of study or simulation can fully prepare a crew chief or racer or the ever-changing variables of dirt racing, especially on a new configuration like Bristol.

“It’s that way for about everybody because you really don’t know what expect or what areas to target,” Carrier said. “A lot of dirt racers know exactly what to look for when they go to particular track. But they were so many unknowns last year at Bristol, including the weather and track surface.

“It’s a whole new set of circumstances, and I think that’s what NASCAR wants there. Bristol dirt is a wild card.”

Kligerman knows what a breakthrough could mean for Henderson, Carrier and company.

“I always joked that we’re like the high school football team here, and that motivates me,” Kligerman said. “It’s cool to see all the support we get from the community.

“We’re a local operation going out there trying to beat some of the biggest teams in the business at tracks across the country. We’ve been able to accomplish that, and now I desperately want to get a win here at Bristol for Charlie and our fans.”