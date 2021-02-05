WATCH NOW | HOGOHEEGEE TOURNAMENT: Northwood boys, Chilhowie girls clinch regional tourney bids

D.J. Martin gave Chilhowie (9-5) a 74-73 advantage on two free throws with 17 seconds remaining. Carter then took over from there.

First-year Northwood coach Tim Johnson was especially proud of the textbook sequences involving Michael Frye, Briggs and Carter during clutch time.

“ That’s what I’m most happy about, sharing the ball for our last six points,” Johnson said. “When we play like that, we’re pretty efficient on offense.”

The game featured a frantic pace, with Northwood opening several leads. The Panthers led 35-27 with two minutes left in the first half and 63-57 with 6:40 left in the game.

Chilhowie just kept firing back with long-range jumpers and hustle.

Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass used a total of 77 substitutions. Ten players scored for the Warriors, who converted 14 3-pointers.

“ I am extremely proud of our team and what we accomplished this season,” Snodgrass said. “No one else expected anything from this group except for the players in our locker room. We didn’t care what anyone else thought. We beat everyone in the district, and we did the right things off the court as well.”