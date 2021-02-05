WATCH NOW | HOGOHEEGEE TOURNAMENT: Northwood boys, Chilhowie girls clinch regional tourney bids

CHILHOWIE, Va. – The situation was tense for the Northwood Panthers late in Thursday’s Hogoheegee District boys tournament semifinal basketball game against Chilhowie
There was no need to worry. Eli was coming.
Six-foot-five Northwood junior Eli Carter scored 26 points, including seven in the final 39 seconds, as the Panthers took a wild 77-74 win over the Warriors.
So how did Carter work his magic?
“ Practice,” Carter said. “I was in the gym every day after basketball season ended last year, shooting over 500 shots, and I kept it up when practice started. That definitely helped.’
The most heroic moment for Carter Thursday came with 17 seconds left and Chilhowie clinging to a 74-73 lead. Breaking free from his defender, Carter drew a foul after catching a precision pass senior Dyson Briggs from the top of the key.
Following two Carter free throws to give his team a 75-74 margin, Chilhowie bobbled an inbounds pass with five seconds left and Carter iced the win with two more throws.
Another game-changing sequence unfolded at the 39 second mark when senior guard Michael Frye found Carter with an alley-oop pass that resulted in a 3-point play and a 73-72 Northwood lead.
“ We set up that play during a timeout,” Carter said. “Michael threw the ball up and we ran it perfectly.”
D.J. Martin gave Chilhowie (9-5) a 74-73 advantage on two free throws with 17 seconds remaining. Carter then took over from there.
First-year Northwood coach Tim Johnson was especially proud of the textbook sequences involving Michael Frye, Briggs and Carter during clutch time.
“ That’s what I’m most happy about, sharing the ball for our last six points,” Johnson said. “When we play like that, we’re pretty efficient on offense.”
The game featured a frantic pace, with Northwood opening several leads. The Panthers led 35-27 with two minutes left in the first half and 63-57 with 6:40 left in the game.
Chilhowie just kept firing back with long-range jumpers and hustle.
Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass used a total of 77 substitutions. Ten players scored for the Warriors, who converted 14 3-pointers.
“ I am extremely proud of our team and what we accomplished this season,” Snodgrass said. “No one else expected anything from this group except for the players in our locker room. We didn’t care what anyone else thought. We beat everyone in the district, and we did the right things off the court as well.”
Senior guard Josh Tuell hit six 3-pointers en route to a 23-point effort for Chilhowie, while senior guard Jonathan Phelps added 11.
“ I told the team Wednesday that this game will come down to getting stops in the half court, and we couldn’t get enough down the stretch,” Snodgrass said.
Operating both in the paint and perimeter, Carter supplied his usual assortment of rebounds and blocked shots.
“ I’m playing a little bit of everywhere, wherever I’m feeling it,” Carter said.
GIRLS
Chilhowie 49, Patrick Henry 37
Katie Barr scored 18 points to guide the second-seeded Warriors to the victory over Patrick Henry in the early game.
Fallyn Daniels paced PH in scoring with 21.
Chilhowie (4-2) endured a two-week COVID-19 quarantine after a getting a late start to the season.
“ We were making progress early, then we had to start all over again after just two games,” Chilhowie coach Mark Halsey said. “We’ve only had six practices where we’ve had all our players. It’s hard to get up to speed with these other teams, but these girls are giving 100 percent.”
The Warriors will host the No. 2 seed from the Black Diamond District in Region 1D action Tuesday.
