WATCH NOW: HIGH SCHOOL: The cameras will be rolling at area sporting events

The only drawback is a delay of nearly two and a half minutes.

“It’s amazing to watch the camera follow the players from one end of the court or field to the other,” Gray said. “We got our cameras installed in September of last year. We showed all junior varsity and varsity basketball games, and we were prepared to show graduation. We also showed the last five football games, and we will show baseball and softball games this spring.”

Fans can subscribe to the NFHS either for $10 per month or $69 per year. Athletic departments receive money for each subscriber who signs on through their school’s site.

“Our parents love it,” Gray said. “The NFHS now covers 70 percent of the high schools across the nation, so you can watch about any game or state tournament live or on demand dating back 25 years.”

Abingdon athletic director Jeff Johnson credits Gray for being far ahead of the livestreaming game across the entire region.

“Travis looks like a genius, because he got all these systems installed for our area and we didn’t have to worry about anything,” Johnson said. “Now, school systems around the region are having to scramble to get caught up. I know the NFHS has been getting lots of calls from schools.”