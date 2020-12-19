WATCH NOW: HIGH SCHOOL: The cameras will be rolling at area sporting events

ABINGDON, Va. – Holston High School athletic director Travis Gray hatched a bold idea in the summer of 2019.
In an effort to give his athletes more recognition, Gray worked out a deal with the NFHS Network to livestream all events from the school gym and football field.
The NFHS Network is a joint venture between the National Federation of State High School Associations, its member state high school associations, and Atlanta-based PlayOn! Sports.
Gray soon convinced officials at every school in Washington County, Smyth County and in the Hogoheegee District to purchase the innovative NFHS Pixellot broadcast platforms.
“Some school administrators were real hesitant because they were worried about losing ticket money,” Gray said. “Now, every school wants a camera.”
The reason for the attitude change is COVID-19 and the Virginia High School League restrictions on spectators.
When basketball season starts Monday in far Southwest Virginia, attendance will be limited to 25. That figure includes five cheerleaders, the cheerleading coach, and one parent per player from the home school.
The Pixellot unit, which does not require a camera operator, connects automatically to the venue scoreboard and relies on auto-tracking software to enable the built-in camera to follow the action.
The only drawback is a delay of nearly two and a half minutes.
“It’s amazing to watch the camera follow the players from one end of the court or field to the other,” Gray said. “We got our cameras installed in September of last year. We showed all junior varsity and varsity basketball games, and we were prepared to show graduation. We also showed the last five football games, and we will show baseball and softball games this spring.”
Fans can subscribe to the NFHS either for $10 per month or $69 per year. Athletic departments receive money for each subscriber who signs on through their school’s site.
“Our parents love it,” Gray said. “The NFHS now covers 70 percent of the high schools across the nation, so you can watch about any game or state tournament live or on demand dating back 25 years.”
Abingdon athletic director Jeff Johnson credits Gray for being far ahead of the livestreaming game across the entire region.
“Travis looks like a genius, because he got all these systems installed for our area and we didn’t have to worry about anything,” Johnson said. “Now, school systems around the region are having to scramble to get caught up. I know the NFHS has been getting lots of calls from schools.”
AHS has Pixellot units at its gym and football field, and Johnson is working to expand coverage to the baseball and softball fields.
During basketball season last year, AHS was able to incorporate audio from the Abingdon Falcon Radio Network on the NFHS broadcasts. Many schools across far Southwest Virginia have similar internet-based radio operations.
The Virginia High Bearcat Radio Network will begin its NFHS Network-connected coverage Monday night when the Bearcats host Richlands at 7:15.
“There has been a lot of interest with our parents and fans, and we’ve sold ads that will be included with the coverage,” Johnson said. “It’s just like watching a game on ESPN. Unfortunately with the current limits on spectators, this will be the only way that people can watch games.”
For Abingdon boys basketball coach Aaron Williams, the NFHS outlet is another tool of the trade.
“From a coaching perspective, I’ve always been kind of old-school and I liked to go watch a team live,” Williams said. “Now, I can watch about every team in the state on my own time. That opens up some opportunities.”
Williams is also pleased that family members who have been unable to attend games for various reasons can tune in to the hometown teams.
“That’s a big benefit,” Williams said. “I always think about the grandparents, along with the parents. They want to watch their kids through that one special time in the life, so they will have a new way to watch them now through livestreaming.”
Williams studied replays of AHS games last year to evaluate the performance of his players.
“College coaches can watch games on ESPN. Now, high school coaches can watch games on NFHS,” Williams said. “It’s not as good as being in the gym for fans, but it’s the next best thing.”
Following two days of virtual practice through Zoom video conference on Thursday and Friday, basketball teams in Washington County can begin practice Monday.
Abingdon is scheduled to begin its basketball season on Jan. 2. The girls team will host Gate City, with the boys traveling to Gate City.
Gray has directed the Holston athletic program for 13 years, earning statewide honors from Virginia school officials for his innovative method. He said livestreaming is a welcome addition for high school sports, especially in rural areas, and represents more than a backup measure during the COVID-era.
“The NFHS is an outstanding service and their representatives are great to work with,” Gray said. “Fans in Virginia can go back and watch state basketball tournaments dating back 25 years. Current and former athletes can have fun watching their games, and coaches can even record practice sessions by setting up a time with the NFHS.
“Last year, we watched replays of our basketball games in the school cafeteria at lunch hour.”
Some of the schools that Gray assisted last year were not able to get their broadcast platforms operational until the end of the sports season.
“Now, about every school in the area has a camera, including Russell, Buchanan and Scott County,” Gray said.
Gray said each camera has a cost of $5,000. The installment process can take as little as one hour, according to Gray.
“The NFHS estimated last year that most viewers live at least 50 miles from the schools they watch,” Gray said. “Now, everybody will be watching.
“We’re going to add an announcer to our basketball games this winter. It was a fun deal last year, and I think fans, parents, athletes and coaches across our region will enjoy the livestreaming experience this upcoming season.”
aregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
