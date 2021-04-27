WATCH NOW: HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Blue Devils torch Sullivan East, 11-2

“Bartley can just about play any position. It’s always good to have to have a player like that,” East coach Mike Breuninger said.

Dillard’s uncle, current Elizabethton baseball assistant Thomas Dillard, was a baseball star for the Patriots.

Tuesday was the Three Rivers regular season finale for East, which will be seeded fourth in next week’s district tournament. The Patriots, who feature eight seniors, led third-seeded Unicoi County 4-1 in Monday’s thriller before falling 5-4.

“I felt like we kind of gave that one way,” Breuninger said. “We made a few mistakes, but (Unicoi) is a good team that is not going to quit and they came back on us.”

What did Breuninger think of Whitson?

“He throws it pretty hard and he’s really good,” Breuninger said.

Unicoi County scored seven runs over the first four innings and collected a total of 11 hits against five pitchers. Chris Chavez drove in four runs with a double and home run, while Whitson added a two-run single

It’s been an interesting ride for Whitson. He actually transferred to Unicoi County from Happy Valley last year.