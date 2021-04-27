WATCH NOW: HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Blue Devils torch Sullivan East, 11-2

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Unicoi County High School baseball player Travis Whitson has been asked the question countless times.
Is he related to Unicoi County legend and former Major League Baseball pitcher Ed Whitson?
“Yes, we’re related on my grandmother’s side of the family,” Travis said. “I’ve never met Ed, but I’ve heard stories and seen highlights.”
The younger Whitson has authored a pretty cool highlight package of his own.
On Tuesday, Whitson improved to 4-1 as the Blue Devils posted an 11-2 win over the Sullivan East Patriots in a Three Rivers Conference game.
A smooth 6-foot-1 senior left-hander, Whitson recorded eight strikeouts and allowed just five hits before nearing the 120-pitch limit in the sixth inning.
Whitson said he took some mental noes during Monday’s 5-4 win against Sullivan East.
“I caught on to some of their hitters, and I tried to use that information and mix in some off-speed pitches here and there tonight,” Whitson said
Dylan Bartley led East (5-7, 9-13) with three singles Tuesday, while Luke Hale doubled and Lucas Eaton blasted his third home run of the season. Bartley is hitting over .400, while Justice Dillard is over .300.
“Bartley can just about play any position. It’s always good to have to have a player like that,” East coach Mike Breuninger said.
Dillard’s uncle, current Elizabethton baseball assistant Thomas Dillard, was a baseball star for the Patriots.
Tuesday was the Three Rivers regular season finale for East, which will be seeded fourth in next week’s district tournament. The Patriots, who feature eight seniors, led third-seeded Unicoi County 4-1 in Monday’s thriller before falling 5-4.
“I felt like we kind of gave that one way,” Breuninger said. “We made a few mistakes, but (Unicoi) is a good team that is not going to quit and they came back on us.”
What did Breuninger think of Whitson?
“He throws it pretty hard and he’s really good,” Breuninger said.
Unicoi County scored seven runs over the first four innings and collected a total of 11 hits against five pitchers. Chris Chavez drove in four runs with a double and home run, while Whitson added a two-run single
It’s been an interesting ride for Whitson. He actually transferred to Unicoi County from Happy Valley last year.
“Then COVID (19) happened, so I didn’t get to play any games,” Whitson said. “I’m so glad that I made the move, though. I love this program.”
Whitson relies on a two and four-seam fastball along with a curveball and slider. No matter what happens on each pitch, Whitson never changes his expression.
“I’ve always been that way,” Whitson said. “I tend to not let anything get in my head and just focus on filling up the zone.”
After homering in Monday’s win and dominating on the mound on Tuesday, several observers were asking about Whitson’s connection to Ed.
“I think it’s pretty cool that he graduated from Unicoi County and went on to the pros,” Travis Whitson said. “From what I’ve seen and heard, he was really good.”
