WATCH NOW: HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS: Turf field benefits more than just Patriots’ football

“It’s a wonderful thing, and I might add, this is the tip of the iceberg here. We are really excited about the direction we are going, not just with the facilities for athletics, but there is also a tremendous amount of movement in the future for great upgrades and renovations here at our campus and our building. We are just tremendously excited about that.”

While work continues on the track that surrounds the field, the Patriots have been using their new field, which is green with East in large black letters in red end zones, a picturesque sight on a campus already complemented by natural beauty.

“Hats off to everybody that was a part of being able to get this for us,” Simmons said. “This is something that I believe the East community deserved. To me it is one of the biggest things to happen to this high school. We are really appreciative and grateful for this.

“I call it the wiggle line, and as soon as we cross that sideline we are going to show the most respect that we can for that field because a lot of people did a lot for us to get there for us and we are going to try to show that in return with how we treat it.”

It will certainly make life easier on the maintenance folks who had been kept busy trying to keep the previous grass field in playing condition for numerous sports.