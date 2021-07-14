WATCH NOW: HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS: Turf field benefits more than just Patriots’ football

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Sullivan East seniors Peyton Miller and Hunter Brown had their doubts upon hearing that the Patriots’ football team would be getting a turf field.
They are believers now.
“Honestly I didn’t believe it was going to happen,” said Brown, a wide receiver and defensive back for the Patriots. “I was telling people I would believe it when I see it. I think it is pretty cool, I think it is a great thing for this school and this community. It is pretty nice.”
Currently in use by the Sullivan East football team in anticipation of the upcoming season, the facility upgrades had been in the plans for five years before finally becoming reality.
“It has been exciting,” Sullivan East principal Andy Hare said, “and it has been a long time coming.”
According to Hare, the addition was part of the Sullivan County School Board’s facility plans approved by the Sullivan County Commission in 2016. Once higher priorities such as the new Sullivan East Middle School and West Ridge High School were completed, it was time for turf fields to become reality, with Field Turf and Baseline Sports Construction doing the installation. A turf field has also been installed at West Ridge.
“We are excited about that, but it also shows what happens when a lot of people work together for the common good and the common good is the students,” said Hare, who thanked school board member Mike Hughes, among others, for assuring the project was completed. “It doesn’t just benefit football, it benefits the community. It benefits extra-curricular [activities] all across the board from band to athletics to P.E. classes to the general community as well.
“It’s a wonderful thing, and I might add, this is the tip of the iceberg here. We are really excited about the direction we are going, not just with the facilities for athletics, but there is also a tremendous amount of movement in the future for great upgrades and renovations here at our campus and our building. We are just tremendously excited about that.”
While work continues on the track that surrounds the field, the Patriots have been using their new field, which is green with East in large black letters in red end zones, a picturesque sight on a campus already complemented by natural beauty.
“Hats off to everybody that was a part of being able to get this for us,” Simmons said. “This is something that I believe the East community deserved. To me it is one of the biggest things to happen to this high school. We are really appreciative and grateful for this.
“I call it the wiggle line, and as soon as we cross that sideline we are going to show the most respect that we can for that field because a lot of people did a lot for us to get there for us and we are going to try to show that in return with how we treat it.”
It will certainly make life easier on the maintenance folks who had been kept busy trying to keep the previous grass field in playing condition for numerous sports.
“It sure beats mowing it twice a week and doing that for eight months a year, taking care of it and striping it,” Hare said. “By November after you have played JV, varsity, middle school games, your band has been on it, you have had other teams practice on it, it is gone.
“You don’t have to worry about reseeding it or fertilizing it and aerating it, all that fun stuff.”
Both Miller and Brown have already seen advantages to the new digs.
“I love it. The field feels amazing. We heard the rumors, and now it is here and there is nothing better,” said Miller, who is the center for the Patriots. “I really didn’t think it was going to happen. I wasn’t here when they actually started laying the turf, but when I saw it, I was like ‘wow.’
“You don’t have to worry about whether the ball is going to be in a hole or what is going to happen on the field.”
The speedy Brown is equally as excited about the possibilities.
“It is a lot easier on me,” he said. “I feel like I can run faster on it, jump higher, the ball doesn’t get wet as much, more sticky landings, cutting.”
The facility will be dedicated during the Meet the Patriots night on Aug. 13, which is also the date for Sullivan East’s final preseason scrimmage with West Ridge. The season opener is Aug. 20 against David Crockett, also on their home turf.
“We thought that would be a great time. It will be a great crowd and it will be a great time for us to officially commemorate the new alumni field at Sullivan East High School,” Hare said. “We don’t have a formal name for it yet, but I love alumni field. It benefits the legacy and the tradition of those that came before”
“I think they are going to love it,” added Miller. “I think this is something this community has always needed.”
Sullivan East had already benefited from a $50,000 upgrade in the school’s weight room facilities through donations, with Simmons calling the equipment provided by Arsenal Strength of Knoxville as “top of the line.”
“That is what we keep telling the students here. This community believes in you all and they are putting their money where their heart is and lets them know they are worth that investment,” Hare said. “There are quite a few private citizens that have reached out and made real sizable donations to help out our students here at East High School and we are very grateful for them. We are very blessed to live here.”
Hare expects much more in the future for the Bluff City school, which turns 54 this year.
“I am not 54, but I do know as time goes on you have got to take care of things a little bit,” Hare said. “A lot of great things happen to people at 54 and this school is going to do great things at 54 because it is getting taken care of.
“It shows the community, it shows the students here that this investment is being made because of their work investment and that is what this community thinks of them. It is exciting, this is the tip of the iceberg.”
After two weeks away from football due to the TSSAA-mandated dead period, Simmons was as excited as his players to get on the new turf and continue preparations for another season.
“We hit the ground running,” he said. “It has been this thing where it is that Christmas present you always wanted and you know it is there and you can’t use it. Now the kids are just loving every bit of it.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543