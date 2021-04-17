WATCH NOW GREGORY COLUMN: The dirt racing season is on at Wythe Raceway

RURAL RETREAT, Va. – For the past month, Bristol Motor Speedway has been the epicenter of the dirt racing world with action in the NASCAR, Super Late Model, Modified and grassroots divisions.
Another high-banked, half-mile clay oval was in the spotlight Saturday.
Wythe Raceway, located just 70 miles from BMS in Rural Retreat, Virginia, along Interstate 81, attracted a large gathering of fans and racecars for its season opener.
Several of those supporters came dressed in Bristol Motor Speedway attire.
“The events that Bristol has put on so far have been great for local tracks and for the sport of dirt racing overall,” said longtime Wythe owner and promoter Fred Brown.
Brown recently consulted with BMS officials, including the mastermind of the dirt transformation in Speedway Motorsports vice-president of operations and development Steve Swift.
From dust to rain, Brown has his staff have dealt with the same obstacles that Swift and his staff faced for the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series doubleheader on the weekend of March 27-29.
“The challenges with weather couldn’t have been any worse, but Bristol overcame all the issues and put on entertaining racing,” Brown said.
Wythe Raceway regulars such as Tyler Arrington (Lebanon), J.R. Davis (Rural Retreat), Justin Blevins (Chilhowie), Morgan Widener (Chilhowie) and Heath Martin (Rural Retreat) competed in the Bristol Dirt Nationals from March 15-20, while part-time Wythe racers Ryan Ayers (Concord, N.C.) and Troy Loomis (Sherill’s Ford, N.C.) ran in the DIRTcar UMP Modified portion of the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash on April 11.
Arrington earned national attention, both for his top-12 finish in the Bristol Dirt Nationals 604 Late Model feature and for driving his Crate Late Model around the speedway to help pack the track before the highly hyped NASCAR heat races on March 27.
“We got a lot of time on national television, and the whole week was good publicity for us,” said Arrington, who posted the fastest time in testing. “I think there were 121 cars from around the country entered in the 604 class, so I was pleased with my results.”
According to Arrington, dirt racing fans don’t have to search far to find compelling dramas and high-caliber driving. In addition to the Saturday night showcases at Wythe, Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, is just 54 miles from BMS.
“There is a ton of talent in the Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee area,” Arrington said.
Saturday’s program at Wythe included action in the KCAR, Pro Mini, Vintage Modifieds and Sportsman, Pro Modified, Super Street and UCAR classes.
“We’re proud of the drivers we have here at Wythe,” Brown said. “After folks see what dirt racing is all about at Bristol Motor Speedway, they will want to see more on a local level and we’re happy to have them.
“The races here at Wythe are entertaining, the shows are quick, and the fans can relate to watching the neighbors and friends on the track. And the neat part about dirt racing is that you never know what to expect.”
Next on the dirt racing agenda is the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown on April 22-24 at BMS. That event will feature the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series along with the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544