WATCH NOW: GREGORY COLUMN: Once again, BMS is on the big stage

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol is the second-smallest market on the NASCAR tour but the cozy city known as the “The Birthplace of Country Music” continues to command a national spotlight.

Saturday’s Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway marked the third NASCAR event at the 162,000-seat concrete-coated Thunderdome since the end of May. It was also the first Playoff event in track history.

That run included the July 15 All-Star Race which featured one of the largest public gatherings (estimated 22,000) in the United States during the COVID-19 era.

Despite much regional and national concern, BMS and NASCAR managed to navigate through the various safety protocols and emerge out of the intense microscope with no known virus outbreaks.

The high-stakes balancing act executed at Bristol served as a template for high school, college and pro sports. Officials from major entertainment venues also took notes.

The attendance capacity for the Night Race was in the same range as the 30,000 allotment for the All-Star Race. All those tickets were gobbled up by Sept. 9.

With 72-degree weather Saturday afternoon, there was a big-game atmosphere as fans enjoyed cookouts and souvenir stands.