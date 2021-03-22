WATCH NOW: GREGORY COLUMN: Jonathan Davenport lives up to his Superman legend at BMS

Jonathan Davenport is a superstar in the world of dirt racing.
The 38-year-old native of Blairsville, Georgia, earned the nickname of “Superman” after winning countless events at small and large tracks across the United States.
Davenport added another conquest to his legend late Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.
“This ranks right up there with anything I’ve done,” said Davenport, following his victory in the Super Late Model main event.
In terms of car count, action and national buzz, the inaugural Dirt Nationals will rank as one of the grandest spectacles in the sport’s history.
The weeklong show attracted over 1,300 entries from 40 states, with some adventurous grassroots teams arriving in Bristol as early as March 13.
When the grandstands opened on Friday, passenger cars from the deep south, Midwest, northeast and beyond jammed into official BMS parking lots and to camping areas normally used on NASCAR weekends.
By the start of the Super Late Model show Saturday night, attendance had swelled to over 20,000. Most of those dirt diehards remained in the stands after the final race well past midnight when Austin Dillon captured the 604 Late Model feature.
Yes, there is a place for major league dirt racing at BMS.
Along with 12-year-old Crate Late Model sensation Trey Mills, the most impressive performance was delivered by NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson.
After posting a jaw-dropping qualifying lap of 15.460 seconds at over 124-mph on Friday, the NASCAR Cup regular displayed his uncanny car control by leading most of Saturday’s Super Late Model showcase.
Larson was forced to settle for second after Davenport passed him with 15 laps remaining.
“It was a fun race, even finishing second,” Larson said. “The track was really good, and we were able to move around.”
Former NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch also gave the BMS makeover a mostly positive review after his 11th-place finish.
Larson, Busch and the rest of the NASCAR heavyweights will return to the BMS high banks this Sunday for the first Cup race to be held on a dirt surface since 1970.
The Bristol dirt weeks will continue in April with the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash for late models and modifieds and the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown for Sprint cars.
Here’s hoping that traditional NASCAR fans will take a close look at all dirt racing has to offer, especially after Sunday’s Cup race snoozer at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
There is a no such thing as a routine lap on dirt. Drivers spin and slide into corners in a never-ending search for the fastest groove or cushion. Things often get wild and crazy.
Throw in 19-degree banks, national television coverage and probable controversy, and you have the makings of a can’t-miss event.
Judging by the daily chatter among NASCAR and dirt racing fans over the past few months, this Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race would have generated a true sellout at BMS instead of the socially-distanced version of around 30,000.
If we judge by the daring exploits of “Superman” Davenport and his far-flung followers on Saturday, motorsports fans of all types are in for another treat this weekend in Bristol.
