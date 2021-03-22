WATCH NOW: GREGORY COLUMN: Jonathan Davenport lives up to his Superman legend at BMS

Yes, there is a place for major league dirt racing at BMS.

Along with 12-year-old Crate Late Model sensation Trey Mills, the most impressive performance was delivered by NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson.

After posting a jaw-dropping qualifying lap of 15.460 seconds at over 124-mph on Friday, the NASCAR Cup regular displayed his uncanny car control by leading most of Saturday’s Super Late Model showcase.

Larson was forced to settle for second after Davenport passed him with 15 laps remaining.

“It was a fun race, even finishing second,” Larson said. “The track was really good, and we were able to move around.”

Former NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch also gave the BMS makeover a mostly positive review after his 11th-place finish.

Larson, Busch and the rest of the NASCAR heavyweights will return to the BMS high banks this Sunday for the first Cup race to be held on a dirt surface since 1970.

The Bristol dirt weeks will continue in April with the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash for late models and modifieds and the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown for Sprint cars.