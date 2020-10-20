WATCH NOW: GREGORY COLUMN: Football Friday nights in Tennessee almost normal

It’s an October Friday night in Northeast Tennessee.
From Mountain City to Morristown, the sense of pride for high school football is palpable across small towns and cities.
Locally-owned drive-ins advertise special takeout orders, merchants decorate storefronts in school colors and radio stations present comprehensive preview shows.
Of course, there is nothing normal about the 2020 season.
Dozens of games have either been postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stadium attendance has been limited, there are no hot dogs in the concession stands and marching bands have scaled back their halftime shows.
But that all-important pride factor and sense of community burns strong.
The scene is much different in Virginia where games were moved to the spring due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the state
To the dismay of fans, athletes and coaches, many traditions across far Southwest Virginia were eliminated in the process.
Consider the case of Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, the epicenter of coalfield football.
In a spectacle that has been captured often on YouTube videos, long lines form outside the historic stadium as early as Friday morning. When the scoreboard buzzer goes off 90 minutes before the 7:30 kickoff, eager fans make a mad dash for the best seats.
From Hurley to Holston, Southwest Virginia residents follow pre-game routines ranging from tailgate parties to favorite restaurants.
In this age of high anxiety and fear, people are searching for any versions of warm blanket, Disney style, feel-good normalcy.
There are those who question if Tennessee and surrounding states such as Kentucky and West Virginia should be playing football at all this fall, especially with the current rise in COVID numbers.
At this point, athletic directors and coaches must have ulcers worrying if a single positive test will force a sudden postponement or cancellation.
The owners of those local drive-ins and stores have the same apprehension.
For now, the Friday night football revivals continue across most of Tennessee and they can bring out the best in a school, town and student.
The 2020 version of high school in Northeast Tennessee is far from perfect, but it’s a glorious diversion amid the daily barrage of medical warnings and political divisions.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!