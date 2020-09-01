Watch Now: GREGORY COLUMN: Elizabethton showed how to follow COVID-19 protocols

The message was loud and clear during Friday’s football game at Elizabethton High School.

Wear your face mask and maintain social distancing.

Thanks to repeated announcements over the public address system, the folks at Elizabethton set an impressive example in terms of COVID-19 protocols.

The 2020 prep football season actually began on Aug. 13 in Herriman, Utah. Six other states, including Tennessee, opened play the following week.

Alas, not every school in Tennessee or around the nation has been as vigilant as Elizabethton. Just check out the game highlight shows.

On that first long-awaited Friday, students from Northeast Tennessee and beyond were jammed together in large cheering sections. Meanwhile, many adults yanked off their face masks seconds after undergoing temperature checks at stadium entrances.

The coronavirus has become a political football that has fractured friendships and created widespread anxiety in all facets of society. But if you like high school football, there is only one sure way to keep the season going.

Keeping a mask over your face is no fun, especially in hot weather. The discomfort level increases for those who wear glasses.