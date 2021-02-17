WATCH NOW: GREGORY COLUMN: At least teams in Southwest Virginia got to play

It’s five minutes before the start of the regional basketball championship at a school in far Southwest Virginia.
The players are eager to continue a quest that began in elementary school and the coaches are anxious to see if years of planning and development will result in a big trophy.
Only one element was missing from this scrapbook worthy moment last week.
A group of only 25 family members of athletes were allowed into the gym.
There were no cheerleaders, no pep bands and no big-game atmosphere.
Such is the surreal life during the COVID-19 nightmare.
It could be worse.
In other parts of Virginia, including the Roanoke Valley, school systems did not give the green light for games until mid-January. And those schools could only compete against schools within their county. Seasons of five games or less were common.
Unlike far Southwest Virginia, all players on some teams around the state wore facial covering throughout games.
Saturday’s VHSL state title contests will not be held at the snazzy 7,500-seat Siegel Center in downtown Richmond. Instead, the dramas will unfold at home gyms where a limited number of fans from both teams will be allowed.
For many parents and fans, the 2020-21 basketball season has been viewed through the prism of the NFHS Network, which is a joint venture between National Federation of State High School Associations, its member state high school associations, and Atlanta-based PlayOn! Sports.
Schools such as Abingdon and Gate City have done things in a professional manner with announcers, stats and local sponsors. Other schools have simply offered live streaming with no announcers, scoreboard graphic or background sound.
Again, things could be worse. Consider that many schools around Virginia, such as 2020 Class 2 state champion John Marshall from Richmond, saw their seasons canceled entirely.
Also consider that basketball teams in West Virginia only received clearance to begin practice Monday, with the first games set for March 3. By that time, most football teams in Virginia will have already played two games. Yes, football.
For good reason, parents and fans from basketball teams in far Southwest Virginia have expressed frustration and anger at school administrators and state officials in recent weeks. They want inside the gym to watch their kids compete, and they want that access now.
The coronavirus has created frustration, anger, misery and death for countless families across the region and nation.
At least, high school basketball teams in far Southwest Virginia were able to have a season. Spring sports athletes in Virginia never even got the chance to take the field in 2020.
