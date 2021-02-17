WATCH NOW: GREGORY COLUMN: At least teams in Southwest Virginia got to play

It’s five minutes before the start of the regional basketball championship at a school in far Southwest Virginia.

The players are eager to continue a quest that began in elementary school and the coaches are anxious to see if years of planning and development will result in a big trophy.

Only one element was missing from this scrapbook worthy moment last week.

A group of only 25 family members of athletes were allowed into the gym.

There were no cheerleaders, no pep bands and no big-game atmosphere.

Such is the surreal life during the COVID-19 nightmare.

It could be worse.

In other parts of Virginia, including the Roanoke Valley, school systems did not give the green light for games until mid-January. And those schools could only compete against schools within their county. Seasons of five games or less were common.

Unlike far Southwest Virginia, all players on some teams around the state wore facial covering throughout games.