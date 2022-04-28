WATCH NOW: Gravel eager for speed, looks to repeat success on Bristol dirt

BRISTOL, Tenn. – For racers, the first laps around Bristol Motor Speedway can be mind-bending.

With the high banks and high speeds, the primary goal is simply finding time to breathe.

World of Outlaws Sprint Car competitor David Gravel got a taste of the famed Bristol Experience in last year’s Bristol Bash.

“It was a little nerve-wracking going there for the first time for practice day to see how fast the cars were,” Gravel said.

Just how fast were the Sprints Cars at BMS last year?

“They were very fast,” Gravel said.

Consider that 10-time series champion Donny Schatz posted a lap of 14.210 seconds at 133-mph in his Tony Stewart-Curb-Agajanian Racing entry.

But it was the 29-year-old Gravel who emerged as King of Bristol by sweeping both feature races in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car showcase.

“That was definitely a great feeling, and you couldn’t ask for anymore,” said Gravel, who also won both of his heat races.

No matter the vehicle, there is no routine lap at Bristol. Gravel described the challenge and the sensation.

“The straightaways feel like they take forever and they’re long, but you really feel the speed going into the corners and going into the banking,” Gravel said. “There’s a lot of G-force and the corners go by very, very fast.

“It’s like going on a rollercoaster where you get a lot of pressure on you. Your shoulders and your head and then the speed just happens really, really fast. It’s pretty physically demanding. When you’re by yourself it’s easy to go around there, but the corners are very physical.”

Entering this weekend, Gravel ranks third in World of Outlaws points with two victories at the half-mile tracks in Perris, California, and Volusia, Florida.

Dirt racing fans are in for a double treat at BMS this weekend as the Bristol Bash will feature both World of Outlaws Late Models and Sprint Cars.

“We did that I believe at Cedar Lake one time and then we did it at obviously the World Finals, but for me it doesn’t really matter too much,” Gravel said. “We’re so focused on the task at hand and what we got going on.

“That’s staying on top of the racetrack and communicating with my team. It’s one of those things where you’re just laser focused. When we were there last year, I don’t think I watched one lap of the big block modifieds. I’m just trying to do what I can to win races.”

Another headliner in the four $25,000-to-win Late Model and Sprint Car features will be defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. Just two weeks ago, Larson finished fourth in Food City Dirt Race at BMS.

Larson will be driving the No. 57 Paul Silva Sprint Car this weekend along with the familiar No. 6 Late Model owned by Kevin Rumley. Larson, who also competed in the recent Bristol Dirt Nationals, is coming off a Late Model win on Tuesday at Eldora Speedway in Ohio.

Now that Gravel has conquered the Bristol experience, the Watertown, Connecticut resident is eager to surpass Sammy Swindell as the record-holder in Sprint Car wins at BMS.

“Obviously just walking into that place is unexplainable,” Gravel said. “To play the old 2002 video game and see old videos, and to finally get to race there and sweep the weekend and get those swords is very cool. This year it pays a little bit more on the first night so hopefully we do that again.”