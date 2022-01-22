WATCH NOW | FRIENDSHIPCARS.COM FCA PREP SHOWCASE: Poca, Radford, Moravian Prep, Tennessee Prep, Blue Ridge win on Day 2

BRISTOL, Va. – Poca basketball star Isaac McKneely has earned folk hero status in West Virginia.

Friday night, the University of Virginia recruit served a support role as the Dots improved to 9-1 with 57-27 win over the Graham G-Men in the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase at Virginia High.

As expected, the Graham defense was designed to stop McKneely. That allowed six-foot-three senior Jackson Toney to score a game-high 22 points.

“ We’ve seen box-and-ones and all sorts of defenses, and [Graham] was really cheating toward Isaac. Jackson is a really good shooter, and he shot it really well tonight,” Poca head coach Allen Osborne said.

Despite the defensive hounding, the graceful McKneely collected 18 points and six rebounds. He averages 24 points.

David Graves, last year’s Southwest District player of the year, was held out of the game for Graham due to illness.

“ Graves is solid,” Osborne said. “We watched film on Graves and had set up our defense to stop him. It would have been a good game with Graves out there.”

Xavion Turner-Bradshaw led Graham with 15 points.

In the slam dunk contest, 6-foot-5 senior Jaycosey Favors from Carolina Basketball Academy took the win by soaring over a teammate en route to the goal.

“ That was the first time I’ve done a dunk like that,” Favors said. “I practiced it just once this afternoon.”

How many dunk contests has Favors competed in?

“ None before this one,” said Favors, who is attracting interest from a variety of colleges. “My teammates and coaches were telling me to do it, so I just went on ahead. I might do more contests now.”

Favors, cousin of current NBA player Derrick Favors, edged out power-dunker Santo Cyril from Hamilton Heights

Radford 61, Virginia High 41

The Cormany tradition continues.

Six-foot-two sophomore Gavin Cormany, younger brother of former Radford star Cam Cormany, scored 25 points to guide the Bobcats to the win.

Cam now attends the Naval Academy Prep School.

Due to snow and COVID-19 issues, Radford entered Friday looking for experience.

“ That was just our eighth game of the season,” Radford coach Rick Cormany said. “We’re so out of sync.”

After being limited to just eight points in the first quarter, Radford (6-2) scored 23 in the fourth.

“ We got eight inches of snow in Radford, and we finally got in the gym on Wednesday,” Coach Cormany said. “It’s hard to get in shape or correct anything that way.”

VHS (10-3) chopped a 31-20 halftime deficit to 41-37 at the 6:55 mark of the fourth quarter but point guard Dante Worley fouled out two minutes later. Radford pulled away behind Cormany, who averages 16 points.

Aquemini Martin paced the Bearcats with 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Worley added 10 points.

“ We just had too many turnovers,” VHS coach Julius Gallishaw said. “Our guys never quit and we did make a run, but you can’t turn the ball over against a good team.”

Moravian 95, ISA (Ohio) 64

It’s easy to find information on Moravian Prep guard Jackson Holt. In various scouting and game reports, the 6-3 senior is described as one of the best pure shooters in the nation.

Holt added to his reputation and recruiting buzz in Bristol.

In two tournament games, he scored a total of 32 points and converted 10 3-pointers.

What sort of scouting report would Moravian coach Jeremy Ellis give Holt?

“He’s the best shooter I’ve ever coached, and he’s definitely the best shooter still available in the country,” Ellis said.

In Friday’s win, Moravian hit 17 treys as a team and placed five players in double figures.

Holt combined with brothers Eli and Isaac Ellis to make 14 of 21 long-range attempts A freshman, Eli has already earned offers from West Virginia, South Carolina and Radford according to Coach Ellis. Isaac is in the eighth grade.

Does Holt peruse all of his glowing hype?

“Not really. If you read all those things, it might get to your head,” Holt said. “With how hard we work in practice, we don’t have a lot of pressure.”

The backstory for Holt includes daily sessions at his Cincinnati home with his father, former University of Cincinnati pitcher Chris Holt.

“Dad would always rebound for me, and I give him a lot of credit for my game,” Holt said.

Holt said there is no secret to his textbook form.

“ It’s just about shooting day after day,” said Holt, who fired extra shots during Friday morning’s shoot-a-round at VHS. “After practice, I get together with Isaac and Eli for like 90 minutes.”

According to Coach Ellis, many NCAA Division II schools have expressed interest in Holt’s unique skill set. Coaches from King University and Tusculum watched Holt the past two days.

“ And a lot of Division I coaches are calling,” Ellis said. “I think as the season progresses and people realize they need a shooter, Jackson will be a priority.”

The profile of Moravian Prep has been growing over the past five years thanks to talent like current NBA player Josh Hall, Shakeel Moore and Jamahri Harvey.

Moravian point guard Hamilton Campbell, who formerly played at Grundy, suppled 12 points and six assists Friday while Eli Ellis topped all scorers with 22.

ISA was led by Brendon McRoy with 12 points and five assists.

Tennessee Prep 76, Carolina 42

Tennessee Prep Academy basketball coach Harold Rayford was just happy to be in Bristol

“ We got the call two nights ago to play in the tournament and it took us eight hours to get here, but it was worth it,” Rayford said. “We played in this tournament two years ago and were eager to come back.”

Kidtrell Blocker, star of the 2020 TPA team, earned McDonald’s All-American status and now plays for the University at Buffalo.

The current TPA roster feature a variety of Division I prospects, including 5-10 Elijah Bailey (15 points) 6-6 Jordan Hamilton (14 points) and 6-11 Jaden Webb.

The TPA program was established in 2015. Former TPA star Damion Baugh is now the starting point guard at TCU after beginning his college career at the University of Memphis.

“ Northeast Tennessee is a region that we normally don’t play in, so this event is a good way to gain exposure for our players and program,” said Rayford, who played basketball at Virginia State.

The Lions (12-6) shot an impressive 57 percent from the floor Friday.

“ Memphis is a hotbed for basketball, and we face strong teams like [Memphis] Hamilton,” Rayford said. “The more games our guys play, the better.”

Aliou Cisse led CBA in scoring with 16.

Blue Ridge 57,

Hamilton Heights 53

In the week after Christmas, the Blue Ridge Barons earned a runner-up finish in the prep division of the famed Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach.

Late Friday night at the Bearcat Den, Blue Ridge gained more respect on the national prep circuit.

Behind 21 points from senior point guard Devin Walker and some late-game dramatics, Blue Ridge posted a 57-53 over Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in the nightcap of the FriendshipCars.Com FCA Prep Showcase.

Blue Ridge took a 52-51 lead with 48 seconds remaining when 6-foot-8 Maliq Brown zipped a pass to 6-10 Houston Emory for a reverse dunk.

After Hamilton closed the gap to 54-53 with 19 seconds left on two free throws, Cam Brewer answered with pair of free throws for Blue Ridge with 17 seconds left. Hamilton Heights turned the ball over in the final seconds.

Hamilton led 51-48 at the two-minute mark before 6-10 Somto Cyril was forced out with foul trouble.

Brown finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for Blue Ridge. The Blue Ridge roster includes sharp-shooter Logan Rhoades, son of VCU head basketball coach Mike Rhoades.

Blue Ridge coach Cade Lemcke played basketball at the University of Virginia for two seasons under head coach Pete Gillen.

Hamilton was led by Cyril (17 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks) and Jordann Dumont with 14 points.

Blue Ridge School is a private boarding school located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Saint George, Virginia. Hamilton is based in Chattanooga

