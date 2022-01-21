WATCH NOW | FRIENDSHIPCARS.COM FCA PREP SHOWCASE: Moravian Prep, Virginia High, Oak Hill Academy's Red Team win on Day 1 of event in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. – Earlier this season, the Moravian Prep Lions made waves around the national prep school circuit by converting 31 3-pointers in a game.

The Hudson, North Carolina-based school found the range again late Thursday night at the Bearcat Den.

Behind 16 treys, Moravian earned a 98-63 win over the Hamilton Heights Christian Academy Hawks to close out day one of the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

What’s the secret to that long-range accuracy?

“ We didn’t think that we would match up on the national level with a lot of teams. The 3-pointer is the great equalizer, so we felt that we could pull off some upsets if we shot 45 threes a game,” Moravian coach Jeremy Ellis said.

Moravian launched 37 long-range jumpers Thursday. Eli Ellis (23 points) and Jackson Holt (17 points) led the hit parade in with five treys apiece. The 6-3 Holt has been ranked as the top shooter in North Carolina by a couple of recruiting services.

Coach Ellis began Operation 45 over the summer.

“ And we want to make 21 of those shots,” Ellis said.

Ellis said his team works out five hours per day, with sessions divided between lifting, skill work and practice.

“ Our goal for each player is to put 1,000 3-pointers per day,” Ellis said.

The Lions (26-2) canned six treys in the first half to open a 42-39 advantage and extended its margin to 67-44 after three quarters.

“ We played really bad in the first half, but the bench was a great motivator for a couple of our leading scorers in the second half,” Coach Ellis said. “We love coming to Bristol, and we’ve always recruited this area hard.”

Six-foot-eight Mayar Wol added 21 points and eight rebounds for Moravian

Hamilton Heights based in Chattanooga, placed five players in double figures. Bryson Andrews, a 5-10 sophomore, is the smallest starter in a Hamilton lineup that features 6-9 Santo Cyril and 6-8 Jordan Dumont.

Due to inclement weather and COVID-19 issues, tournament officials were forced to revise the schedule twice on Wednesday and once on Thursday afternoon.

Virginia High 60, Holston 25

Year two of the coach Julius Gallishaw plan at VHS is paying serious dividends.

With junior point guard Dante Worley setting a fast pace, the Bearcat improved to 10-2 in Thursday’s opener.

According to Gallishaw, the key to the turnaround can be traced to basics.

“ Our guys are playing hard, and that’s all you can ask as a coach,” Gallishaw said. “We’re getting these guys prepared and trying to build a brand.”

The Bearcat displayed their hustle from the tip, grabbing a 12-0 lead that expanded to 33-15 lead at halftime as 11 different players saw action.

Elijah Green, a 5-6 junior guard, led the Bearcats with a career-high 10 points and five steals.

“ Elijah has the heart of a lion,” Gallishaw said. “He’s ferocious in practice, and that mentality carries over to games.”

Worley finished with 16 points, five assists and four steals. Worley is a transfer from Tri-Cities Christian but grew up playing with the current VHS athletes.

“ Dante is a great leader. Our guard play has been key for us,” said Gallishaw, who was a decorated point guard at Virginia Intermont College.

No Bearcat has shown more growth than post Aquemini Martin.

One year ago, Martin was a 6-1 sophomore struggling to find his comfort zone and now he’s a confident 6-5 defensive force in the paint for the undersized Bearcats. Martin contributed seven rebounds, six points one block Thursday.

“ I don’t even know how, but I just kept growing over the summer,” Martin said. “The extra height has helped, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes for my team.”

VHS posted a 4-11 record last season.

“ It was a tough year,” Gallishaw said. “We’ve made progress and we’re running our style. We want to be up-tempo, move the ball around and play 94 feet of defense.”

What does Martin think of the turnaround for VHS?

“ It blows my mind, and I think we can do better,” Martin said. “It’s great having Coach Gallishaw. He breaks down the game for us. I was trying to find myself last season, and this year I’ve got more confidence.”

Gallishaw likes that 10-2 record, but he wants more.

“ I wish we were 12-0,” Gallishaw said.

Junior Dustin Bott scored 10 points for Holston (1-7), but the Cavaliers shot just 27 percent from the field and made 24 turnovers.

Oak Hill Academy Red 58,

Lebanon 44

Clif Conley got a pleasant surprise at 11:30 Thursday morning

With Eastside pulling out of the Showcase, tournament official selected the Warriors as a replacement.

“ The coach from Eastside [Patrick Damron] messaged me and said that Virginia High officials were looking for a game,” Conley said. “I texted my players and they all wanted to play.”

There was nothing normal about this win. The Warriors have endured two recent cancellations and entered Thursday’s game absent four players and their regular head coach. It was also the first win of the season for the Warriors.

The standout for OHA was Aiden Miller. A 6-4 junior from Austin, Texas, Miller contributed 20 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. Six-foot-seven Dycan Rice, another 14-year-old, was in the program at five-time national champion Montverde Academy earlier this season

Fourteen-year-old point guard Jalen St. Clair added eight points and four assists for OHA. The Warriors have no seniors on the roster.

“ It was a quick turnaround, but our guys did well,” Conley said.

Conley was a basketball standout at Galax High School who later played at Emory & Henry and Asbury. Thursday was just Conley’s second game as the interim coach.

“ We’re thankful that we got that call to play this morning,” Conley said.

Lebanon was led Andy Lambert (11 points), Hunter Musick (10 points, four steals) and Grundy transfer Keyton Keene, who supplied seven points and nine rebounds.

The Pioneers of Lebanon (9-4) converted just 4 of 29 field goal attempts in the second half.

