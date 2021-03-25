WATCH NOW: Food City Dirt Race: Stenhouse Jr. to drive on Bristol dirt after watching from the seats in 2000

The viewpoint changed after Stenhouse watched a variety of cars navigate around BMS in last week’s Bristol Dirt Nationals.

“They’ve done a phenomenal job of grooming and prepping the track for us,” Stenhouse said.

Stenhouse was especially impressed with the quality of action in the grassroots Stock Car class.

“The track was smooth from top to bottom, and they were running all over the race track,” Stenhouse said. “I feel the speeds of the Stock Cars are going to be more like the speeds of our cars. Hopefully, we’re all bunched up in a pack putting on a show for the fans.”

In preparation for the first NASCAR Cup race on dirt since 1970, Stenhouse said he went Sprint Car racing last week before Sunday’s Cup event at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“I also ran a few laps on my iRacing simulator to get a look of what Bristol is going to be like,” Stenhouse said. “Obviously, some of the guys ran Late Models at Bristol last weekend. They will be comfortable with the track and the way everything looks.”

According to Stenhouse, there is no way to mimic the sensation of racing a 3,400-pound stock car around a track like Bristol.