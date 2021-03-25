WATCH NOW: Food City Dirt Race: Stenhouse Jr. to drive on Bristol dirt after watching from the seats in 2000

The year was 2000 and the motorsports world was abuzz with a radical concept concocted by Bristol Motor Speedway officials.
Following months of planning and 14,000 truckloads of dirt, BMS hosted the Pennzoil World of Outlaws Channellock Challenge and United Dirt Track Racing Association Dirt Late Model event.
A curious crowd of 85,000 made the trek to Bristol to watch famed drivers like Sammy Swindell, Steve Kinser, Scott Bloomquist and Dale McDowell zoom around the high banks in record times.
Current NASCAR Cup series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was in stands with his family.
“I tried to get my dad to run, but he wasn’t racing full-time at that time so we just went and watched,” said Stenhouse in a Zoom interview. “That was a cool event. Obviously, it would be neat to get a win at Bristol in the Cup car.”
Stenhouse, 33, will get that chance in Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race. In 16 Cup starts at BMS, Stenhouse has posted four top-five finishes including a runner-up effort in the 2014 spring race.
That’s why Stenhouse was not exactly thrilled when he heard that BMS was taking the dirt route again.
“My initial reaction was that I was bummed because we were taking a regular race away from Bristol and it’s one of the best tracks we go to,” Stenhouse said.
The viewpoint changed after Stenhouse watched a variety of cars navigate around BMS in last week’s Bristol Dirt Nationals.
“They’ve done a phenomenal job of grooming and prepping the track for us,” Stenhouse said.
Stenhouse was especially impressed with the quality of action in the grassroots Stock Car class.
“The track was smooth from top to bottom, and they were running all over the race track,” Stenhouse said. “I feel the speeds of the Stock Cars are going to be more like the speeds of our cars. Hopefully, we’re all bunched up in a pack putting on a show for the fans.”
In preparation for the first NASCAR Cup race on dirt since 1970, Stenhouse said he went Sprint Car racing last week before Sunday’s Cup event at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
“I also ran a few laps on my iRacing simulator to get a look of what Bristol is going to be like,” Stenhouse said. “Obviously, some of the guys ran Late Models at Bristol last weekend. They will be comfortable with the track and the way everything looks.”
According to Stenhouse, there is no way to mimic the sensation of racing a 3,400-pound stock car around a track like Bristol.
“I think everyone will be anxious to get in their Cup car and see how it drives because it’s going to be totally different than anything else we’ve driven on dirt, especially at Bristol,” said Stenhouse, who does have experience racing ARCA Series event on dirt tracks.Top of Form
The Bristol Dirt Nationals featured hundreds of drivers from 40 states, many of whom were newcomers to the track. The event included a couple of rain stoppages, requiring more work on the surface.
“I thought Bristol did an amazing job,” Stenhouse said. “Having that many race cars and trying to stay on schedule and beat the (1 a.m.) curfew, I know a lot goes into that on a weekly basis at a lot of dirt tracks. The shows were good, and there was more passing than I thought there would be.”
Before that landmark 2000 World of Outlaws event at BMS, Swindell created national headlines in testing by posting an official track record lap of 13.60 seconds and 141.088-mph.
The World of Outlaws will return to Bristol on April 22-24 for the Bristol Throwdown. While Stenhouse will be occupied that weekend by the Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway, his Stenhouse-Marshall Racing team will compete with Ohio driver Sheldon Haudenschild.
“Hopefully, Sheldon and my team can get a win,” Stenhouse said.
Does Stenhouse think that the NASCAR Cup schedule needs additional dirt spectacles?
“I would say no as of now. But if this is a really good show at Bristol, then I think you could talk about maybe doing a couple more.”
