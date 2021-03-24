WATCH NOW: FOOD CITY DIRT RACE; Newman expects change in surface to help NASCAR’s brand

According to NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Newman, the grand experiment with dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway will grow the NASCAR brand.
“I just know in my heart that it’s going to be good for our sport because it connects with the fans in a different way,” said Newman in a Zoom conference. “As much as we don’t like change, I think this is a good change.”
NASCAR fans can get their first look at the BMS makeover on Friday afternoon during practice sessions for the Cup and Truck series. Heat races for both series will follow on Saturday.
A total of 44 drivers have entered Saturday night’s Pinty’s Truck race, including Cup regulars Bubba Wallace, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Chase Briscoe, Daniel Suarez and Newman in the No. 39 DCC Racing Ford.
BMS officials announced Wednesday that the Pinty’s Truck race has reached a socially-distanced sellout of around 30,000 fans. All the tickets for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race were taken by Jan. 7.
For Newman, Saturday’s opening act will be comparable to a research and development mission.
“Getting more laps and having an opportunity to win will be important,” said Newman, who was the first Cup driver to go under 15 seconds in qualifying at BMS. “We do have to race our way into the race, so we’ve got some challenges ahead of us. And that’s fine. We plan on beating them.”
Newman said he spent 40-50% of his early days in motorsports on dirt tracks. Those efforts included successful stints competing in the Sprint Car, Midget and Silver Crown divisions of USAC, where he won the 1999 Silver Crown Series championship.
“I’ve got a lot of experience on dirt, but not as much as Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and a few others,” Newman said. “In the grand scheme of things, it’s not going to be dirt all night at Bristol. It will turn to pavement at some point.”
True to his engineering background, Newman plans to take a big-picture approach in both of his BMS adventures this weekend.
“In general the slower you go, the easier it is to make contact and not have an adverse effect on yourself,” Newman said. “The faster you go, the harder it is to do that. I would expect to see some guys nudging, knocking and spinning around. Hopefully, we’re on the fast side of that so we are giving and not receiving.”
Newman will be guided in the Truck race by veteran crew chief Frank Kerr, a former dirt racer who was inducted into National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2016.
“When you go to a dirt track, there are going to be huge changes so having a crew chief who knows how to adapt will be key,” Newman said.
That’s why Newman was so happy that NASCAR finally allowed a return to practice and qualifying this week.
“The practices are going to be important, but the track conditions are going to be more important in how they process the amount of laps and cars,” Newman said. “As a driver, you have to stay off the fence and keep the fenders on the car.”
This will be the debut race for the DCC team, which is owned Brad Means. Brad is the son of longtime Cup competitor Jimmy Means.
Newman played a starring role in one of the most memorable NASCAR Truck races in series history. Before an overflow crowd in 2013, he finished third in the first Truck event staged on the dirt at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway. Austin Dillon won that race, which featured a green-white checker finish.
“That was a lot of fun, and it’s probably the main reason why I want to go back and do the truck race at Bristol. Not just for laps, but it can be a lot of fun,” Newman said.
What was Newman’s reaction when BMS officials announced they were converting their iconic facility into a temporary dirt track?
“I was ecstatic,” Newman said. “There’s a place on our schedule and in the heart of the general fan for dirt racing.”
