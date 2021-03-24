WATCH NOW: FOOD CITY DIRT RACE; Newman expects change in surface to help NASCAR’s brand

Newman said he spent 40-50% of his early days in motorsports on dirt tracks. Those efforts included successful stints competing in the Sprint Car, Midget and Silver Crown divisions of USAC, where he won the 1999 Silver Crown Series championship.

“I’ve got a lot of experience on dirt, but not as much as Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and a few others,” Newman said. “In the grand scheme of things, it’s not going to be dirt all night at Bristol. It will turn to pavement at some point.”

True to his engineering background, Newman plans to take a big-picture approach in both of his BMS adventures this weekend.

“In general the slower you go, the easier it is to make contact and not have an adverse effect on yourself,” Newman said. “The faster you go, the harder it is to do that. I would expect to see some guys nudging, knocking and spinning around. Hopefully, we’re on the fast side of that so we are giving and not receiving.”

Newman will be guided in the Truck race by veteran crew chief Frank Kerr, a former dirt racer who was inducted into National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2016.

“When you go to a dirt track, there are going to be huge changes so having a crew chief who knows how to adapt will be key,” Newman said.