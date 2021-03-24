WATCH NOW: FOOD CITY DIRT RACE; McDowell building off Daytona success

Entering the Daytona 500 on Feb. 15, Michael McDowell was winless in 358 Cup starts.
Following his upset victory in NASCAR’s grandest event, McDowell has emerged as one of the most popular drivers in the sport.
“It’s been a dream,” said McDowell via Zoom. “It would have been fun to have a few weeks to take it all in with family and friends, but I like the schedule of racing every week because it keeps me in a rhythm.”
McDowell hopes to be grooving with his Front Row Motorsports team in Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“I don’t have much experience on dirt, but I know the fans have been asking for a dirt race in Cup and I think the Bristol Dirt Race is going to be awesome,” McDowell said.
Through six events this season, McDowell holds the No. 13 position in points with three top-10 finishes. McDowell recorded just 12 top-10s from 2008-2020.
What has been the formula for the turnaround?
“It’s been a lot of hard work at the shop,” McDowell said. “Last year, we made a big gain from racing in the low-20s to racing in the teens. That gave us the confidence that we could race in the low teens and maybe make into the top 10.”
Proving that his final lap charge in the Daytona 500 was no fluke, McDowell finished among the top eight on the Daytona road course and at Homestead.
“It’s not completely shocking to us where we are,” McDowell said. “We’re overachieving on our expectations for the first five races, but we did feel we would come out of the gate strong.
“We all know there are good and bad weeks ahead. You have to manage the highs and lows, but your intensity has to stay the same.”
In 21 Cups starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, McDowell has an average finish of 29.9. But his two best efforts came last season when he was among the top 14 at the checkered flag in both the spring and fall races.
“It’s taken a long time, but Bristol has been a strong track for us the last couple years,” McDowell said. “I hate to lose a race that could be strong for us again, but I’m very excited for the dirt race.”
There’s another reason why McDowell is eager for Sunday. His car owner, Bob Jenkins, lives just 82 miles away from BMS in Dandridge, Tennessee. Jenkins owns several Yum! Brands restaurant franchises.
“It’s more pressure,” McDowell said. “(Jenkins) has all his friends and family in the suite. Bristol is always an important race, not just because of the dirt.”
While he lacks the extensive dirt racing background of Cup regulars such as Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick, McDowell can draw off his notebook competing on midwestern dirt tracks in the ARCA series.
“I might be wrong, but I feel confident in the few races I’ve done in a big, heavy stock car,” McDowell said. “I think it will be more precision and you’ll drive the car pretty straight.”
“I feel like the guys with all the dirt experience aren’t going to be the guys (at Bristol). It’s different than cars built for dirt.”
One of the biggest themes in the Cup series so far this season involves the streak of six different race winners.
According to McDowell, that parity can be traced to stricter rules enforcement by NASCAR and a slowdown in the research and development process as Cup engineers await the introduction of the Next Gen car for the 2022 season.
McDowell said his conquest of Daytona has inspired him to work even harder to defy the long odds against the multi-car teams.
“It’s a mix of still living in the moment and enjoying the win but also preparing for each week,” McDowell said. “I haven’t stopped studying video and looking through data and notes. You can’t just sit back and enjoy the ride.
“I am definitely thankful that I’m already in the playoffs so I can enjoy that Bristol Dirt Race with a little less pressure.”
