WATCH NOW: FOOD CITY DIRT RACE; McDowell building off Daytona success

Entering the Daytona 500 on Feb. 15, Michael McDowell was winless in 358 Cup starts.

Following his upset victory in NASCAR’s grandest event, McDowell has emerged as one of the most popular drivers in the sport.

“It’s been a dream,” said McDowell via Zoom. “It would have been fun to have a few weeks to take it all in with family and friends, but I like the schedule of racing every week because it keeps me in a rhythm.”

McDowell hopes to be grooving with his Front Row Motorsports team in Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I don’t have much experience on dirt, but I know the fans have been asking for a dirt race in Cup and I think the Bristol Dirt Race is going to be awesome,” McDowell said.

Through six events this season, McDowell holds the No. 13 position in points with three top-10 finishes. McDowell recorded just 12 top-10s from 2008-2020.

What has been the formula for the turnaround?

“It’s been a lot of hard work at the shop,” McDowell said. “Last year, we made a big gain from racing in the low-20s to racing in the teens. That gave us the confidence that we could race in the low teens and maybe make into the top 10.”