WATCH NOW: FOOD CITY DIRT RACE: Kyle Larson knows all about racing on dirt

BRISTOL, Tenn. – For most NASCAR Cup Series regulars, today’s scheduled Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be a venture into the unknown.
Just don’t tell that to Kyle Larson.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver earned 46 wins on dirt tracks last year during his break from NASCAR.
Last week at BMS, Larson posted a pair of runner-up finishes in the Super Late Model portion of the Bristol Dirt Nationals.
Larson knows all about high expectations, especially since his recent Cup win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and near victory last Sunday at Atlanta.
“With it being a dirt track, I think people look at me with all the experience that I have on dirt as being even more of a favorite,” Larson said.
In addition to the rainy weather, there are two big variables for Larson today.
A 3,400-pound stock car handles radically different from the Sprint car, Midgets and dirt late models that Larson manhandles around tracks across the country.
“These [Cup] cars are way heavier and have a lot less horsepower than I’m used to on a dirt track,” Larson said. “I still think I’ve got a good shot. But I don’t really know if I have an advantage over anybody other than just being able to kind of read the track surface and know how that’s changing and where to find grip and things like that.”
Another challenge for Larson developed late Friday during practice. After Larson posted the fastest average speed for most of the first session, his crew was forced to change engines due to an overheating issues.
“I don’t know what happened, but I finally looked down at my dash and saw that my engine was running really hot, so I pulled in,” Larson said. “I’m not sure what’s wrong. I just know there’s some oil coming out of it.”
Due to that engine change, Larson must start from the rear in the 39-car field in today’s 250-lap race.
How will last week’s experience at BMS help Larson today?
“I have a little bit more of an idea now, but there’s a lot of unknowns because the cars and tires are different tires are different than what I ran last week,” Larson said.
“I don’t think it’s going to drive like an aggressive-style dirt car that I’m used to. If anything, it evens the playing field a lot for guys that don’t have dirt experience. We’ll see how it goes.”
