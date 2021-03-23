WATCH NOW: FOOD CITY DIRT RACE: Keselowski confident as Bristol spring race changes to dirt

NASCAR Cup drivers have expressed a range of views and predictions entering Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Some are enthused, some are skeptical, and some have no idea what to expect from their first adventure on a dirt track.
Then there is Brad Keselowski. Just call him confident.
“My expectation is for a lot of fans, a huge TV rating, and hopefully we’re in Victory Lane,” said Keselowski in a recent Zoom interview.
Keselowski, 37, has reason to feel upbeat at Bristol. His track resume three Cup victories divided among the spring and fall races.
“I’d like to win the dirt race now and have all three,” Keselowski said. “It would be cool to be the guy to say you’ve won all of them.”
The latest BMS conquest for Keselowski featured a compelling yet surreal storyline.
With no fans allowed inside the 160,000-seat stadium due to COVID-19, Keselowski stormed to the front of the Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500 when leaders Chase Elliott and Joey Logano collided with one lap remaining.
Before rain washed out last Thursday’s program in the Bristol Dirt Nationals at BMS, Keselowski was planning to compete in the late model portion of the event.
One night later at Cochran Motor Speedway in rural Cochran, Georgia, Keselowski finished 12th in the 604 Crate Late Model main event. An overflow swarmed the 3/8th-mile dirt to catch a glimpse of the 2012 NASCAR champion.
What sort of dirt track experience will Keselowski bring to Bristol this weekend?
“I have zero background racing on dirt,” Keselowski said. “Where I come from, they say dirt is for farming. Of course, dirt racers say that asphalt is for getting to the track.”
Keselowski’s initial reaction to the headline-grabbing makeover at Bristol was common among many within the NASCAR community.
“I never thought I would see the day when the Cup series went back to dirt, but it is interesting and I’m supportive of it,” Keselowski said. “I give NASCAR credit for doing out-of-the-box things.”
And that sense of exploration, especially in an era of lackluster television ratings, is why Keselowski is willing to embrace the first Cup race on dirt since 1970.
“It’s a nice, little harken back to the sport’s history,” Keselowski said. “It’s fun, exciting and different.
“I’m sad to see to see it happen at Bristol only because I love the track so much as a paved surface, but we’re all open-minded and it’s unique to do. Ultimately, the fans and ratings will decide if we do it again.”
Keselowski has somewhat of a comfort zone entering the Food City Dirt Race. He ranks fifth in the points standings with three top-five finishes.
Meanwhile, the track record for Keselowski at BMS includes seven top-10s in 22 total starts.
“I think it could be a really fun race,” Keselowski said. “Based on what I saw with the Bristol Dirt Nationals, it’s going to look more like the Bristol of 20-25 years ago. That isn’t a bad thing.”
