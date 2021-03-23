WATCH NOW: FOOD CITY DIRT RACE: Keselowski confident as Bristol spring race changes to dirt

One night later at Cochran Motor Speedway in rural Cochran, Georgia, Keselowski finished 12th in the 604 Crate Late Model main event. An overflow swarmed the 3/8th-mile dirt to catch a glimpse of the 2012 NASCAR champion.

What sort of dirt track experience will Keselowski bring to Bristol this weekend?

“I have zero background racing on dirt,” Keselowski said. “Where I come from, they say dirt is for farming. Of course, dirt racers say that asphalt is for getting to the track.”

Keselowski’s initial reaction to the headline-grabbing makeover at Bristol was common among many within the NASCAR community.

“I never thought I would see the day when the Cup series went back to dirt, but it is interesting and I’m supportive of it,” Keselowski said. “I give NASCAR credit for doing out-of-the-box things.”

And that sense of exploration, especially in an era of lackluster television ratings, is why Keselowski is willing to embrace the first Cup race on dirt since 1970.

“It’s a nice, little harken back to the sport’s history,” Keselowski said. “It’s fun, exciting and different.